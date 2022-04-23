Donegal accepted the two suspensions handed to them following their Letterkenny melee but Armagh successfully appealed against three of their four bans

Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final: Donegal v Armagh Venue: MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey Date: Sunday, 24 April Throw-in: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One NI; live text commentary, match report and highlights on the BBC Sport NI website

After a build-up dominated by disciplinary hearings that accrued from the controversial aftermath to their last meeting in Letterkenny four weeks ago, it will be a relief to get back to matters on the field when Donegal face Armagh at Ballybofey on Sunday.

Whether that relief lasts long or instead the game degenerates into a niggly affair of scores being settled remains to be seen.

It won't be a great surprise if that transpires in Sunday's big Ulster Football Championship clash. If it does happen, hopefully the players will at least allow the pre-match parade to proceed unhindered which wasn't the case when Armagh faced Cavan at the Athletic Grounds eight years ago.

Without a doubt, Armagh have decisively won the legal battle in the run-up to Sunday's game with their outstanding forward Rian O'Neill, along with Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell all cleared to feature, which left Donegal's initial decision to stick, after the similar initial bans handed to Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee, looking decidedly the wrong call.

Amid total confusion given the GAA's extraordinarily secretive disciplinary processes, it was initially reported that Armagh's in-form midfielder Ciaran Mackin had also won an appeal against his one-match ban only for it to subsequently leak out that the Orchard County had dropped his plea because he was going to be ruled out in any case by an eye injury.

Before news emerged of the successful appeals by Nugent and Campbell, Donegal boss Declan Bonner insisted that the melee and its subsequent aftermath would have no bearing on Sunday's match.

However, it's difficult to imagine that the home side won't feel at least some sense of grievance heading into the game after being so conclusively outplayed on the legal front.

Michael Murphy (right) and Patrick McBrearty (left) remain hugely important players for Donegal

Fascinating match-ups abound

Looking at the tactical specifics of Sunday's contest, fascinating match-ups abound.

While Michael Langan has developed into a key forward for Donegal, their attack still depends greatly on the Michael Murphy-Paddy McBrearty axis and Kieran McGeeney and his backroom team will doubtless have given considerably thought as to who they should deploy to counter the duo.

While Murphy was impressive in Letterkenny a month ago, Aidan Forker still remains the obvious choice to shadow the Glenswilly man.

Forker, actually, was one of the few Armagh players to perform creditably when he battled with Murphy in Donegal's demolition of the Orchard men in the autumn provincial semi-final in 2020.

McBrearty will surely find either James Morgan or Aaron McKay at close quarters in Ballybofey and if Armagh do manage to curb the Kilcar man, Donegal will be in trouble.

In addition to Murphy, McBrearty and to a lesser extent Langan, Ryan McHugh has been key for Donegal when they have looked good under Bonner.

Indeed on that November day in 2020, Donegal's 1-22 to 0-13 hammering of Armagh, and it was a hammering with Armagh getting a series of late points when the game was long over, seemed to mark out the Tir Conaill men as the team best equipped to challenge and perhaps even end Dublin's then domination.

Donegal's 2020 implosion against Cavan

But eight days later, Donegal simply imploded when faced by a ravenous Cavan side and in truth, Bonner's side have never really looked the same since.

For Donegal to get back to being regarded as genuine All-Ireland contenders, they need McHugh to get back to the kind of rampaging form which saw him spearhead their running game.

McGeeney will be aware of that too and may delegate a half-forward such as Jemar Hall to shadow McHugh - perhaps having to sacrifice his own attacking instincts in the process - as the Donegal man attempts his regular charges upfield from wing-back.

In terms of what Donegal will need to do, needless to say, restricting Rian O'Neill, or at least managing some semblance of damage limitation in that regard, must be top of their list.

Brendan McCole has been earning plaudits for his recent man-marking exploits for Donegal and looks the obvious man for that task with Stephen McMenamin another option for Bonner.

Whoever has to undertake the role, it will be a tough job against O'Neill, whose league performances marked him as the second best forward in the country at the moment behind David Clifford.

Rian O'Neill's league form marked him as the second best forward in the country behind David Clifford

Regarding matters midfield, Mackin's absence is a blow for McGeeney in terms of his ball-winning and more pertinently, ability to help out in defence.

Niall Grimley is expected to be drafted into centrefield alongside Ben Crealey and one of them will be required to track back at regular intervals to bolster the Armagh rearguard.

Another key element for Donegal will be curbing Rory Grugan's play-making ability, which includes his passing prowess.

What's more, it won't be a surprise to see the likes of Grugan or indeed O'Neill, when he drops deep, attempting the odd high ball into the Donegal square with goalkeeper Shaun Patton's propensity to punch as opposed to attempting to gather, not always having served his team well. Witness Cavan's late Ulster Final goal in 2020 and even Armagh's green flag in Letterkenny last month.

And while Donegal have Ryan McHugh, Jarlath Og Burns is Armagh's dynamic runner from wing-back and Bonner must surely devise some plan to curb the Silverbridge man's effectiveness with Langan looking possibly best equipped for the task but perhaps too influential an attacking force to be effectively sacrificed in such a fashion.

Those are only some of the potential duels at MacCumhaill Park. Many more could unfold.

Whether the game is a classic, a cagey niggly affair or indeed a mixture of both, the winners will be strongly expected to progress to the Ulster Final, with either Antrim or Cavan awaiting them in the provincial semi-final.

But keep your seatbelts fastened. This could be a bumpy one.