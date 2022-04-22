Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Conor Johnston hit 2-2 in Antrim's 3-22 to 2-24 win over Offaly at Corrigan Park last week

Antrim boss Darren Gleeson expects his side to face a stiff challenge from Down as the counties prepare to lock horns in an all-Ulster Joe McDonagh Cup encounter on Sunday.

Both teams won last week's openers with Antrim edging Offaly in a 3-22 to 2-24 thriller and Down earning a four-point success over Kerry in Tralee.

"They're the games we need to see up here in Ulster," said Gleeson.

"It's going to be a really competitive game in Ballycran."

Prior to their return to the Joe McDonagh Cup, Antrim retained their Division 1B status in the National League with a relegation play-off victory over Offaly.

Down, meanwhile, missed out on promotion after losing their Division 2A final to Westmeath at the start of the month following an impressive campaign in which they won four out of their five games.

"They're not playing above themselves," Gleeson added when asked about the Mournemen.

"They're very capable. Ronan (Sheehan)'s been building that team for a good few years.

"I saw them playing against Westmeath in the league final - people might look at the scoreline at the end, but they were 0-5 to 0-1 up and had eight or nine wides in the first half in the first 25 minutes. It could have been a lot different.

"They got a really good result in Kerry, these boys are well able to play."

Antrim have been without Neil McManus in recent weeks, but speaking after Saturday's win over Offaly at Corrigan Park, Gleeson was hopeful that the Cushendall forward could return for Sunday's trip to Ballycran.

"Niall (McKenna) is a couple of weeks away, as is Michael Bradley and Damon McMullan. Neil will more than likely be available for next weekend, so we're working our way through it," he said.

"David Kearney has been a loss for us at the back as well, he got injured in the league play-off - Davy might be available as well."

On McManus' possible return, Gleeson added: "It's a great boost. We need our full panel available. We don't carry a massive panel, 32 players, so everyone is needed."