Ryan Murray will be one of Antrim's key players for their quarter-final tie against Cavan

Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final: Antrim v Cavan Venue: Corrigan Park, Belfast Date: Saturday, 23 April Throw-in: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI; live text commentary, match report and highlights on the BBC Sport NI website

Antrim manager Enda McGinley says his side "have a chance to show their best selves" in Saturday's Ulster SFC quarter-final at Corrigan Park.

The Saffrons challenged for promotion to Division Two of the Football League this season while Cavan were promoted from Division Four and won their final.

"There has been progress in the league but we need a really high performance level against Cavan," said McGinley.

"In the past we haven't done that. We have an opportunity on the big stage."

"The lads are brilliant to work with and they have gone at it in the way we would want them to do."

Antrim will be playing a Championship game at home for the first time since facing Monaghan at Casement Park in 2013 but McGinley says the venue for the last-eight encounter has not been to the forefront of the squad's preparations in the build-up to the game.

Cavan had argued that the game should be played elsewhere because of concerns over the Corrigan Park ground's capacity.

"Where the match is played is the luck of the draw, it's not in my thinking at all, for me it's all about performance," said the Antrim boss.

"The controversy over that was done and dusted long ago and it's not something we played any particular attention to.

"Playing at home for the first time for so long is something that may be in the back of the players' minds but it isn't something we have spoken about."

'Cavan know how to produce when it matters'

Mickey Graham led Cavan to Ulster Championship success in November 2020

Cavan were surprise winners of the delayed 2020 Ulster Championship and with Mickey Graham's side having seen off Tipperary in the Division Four final, McGinley knows his opponents will go into the game with confidence.

"Cavan were on the pinnacle two years ago and they are a classic Ulster Championship team. They know how to produce hard performances when it matters so it will be a huge challenge.

"Nobody viewed them as a Division Four team and they marched out of that league with ease.

"They are above anything at that level and they will have gained huge momentum from seeing off Tipperary at Croke.

"We know what is ahead of us. Antrim are the team people want to be drawn against and unless we can produce that will continue to be the case."

Antrim 'need to perform on the day'

The Saffrons were well beaten, 4-15 to 0-14, by Armagh in last year's quarter-finals and will aim to learn lessons from that.

"We put in a creditable performance but we came away well beaten and have something to soak in from that.

"Every player in our group is capable of putting in a big performance but it is a matter of producing it on the day.

"Experience is important but the energy and fearlessness of the younger players helps too.

"The final 15 or 20 minutes is where experience is key in terms of game management but overall I'll be expecting as much of the younger players as of the experienced heads."

Kerr 'a breath of fresh air'

McGinley adds that goalkeeper Chris Kerr has been "a breath of fresh air" since his decision to return to the panel after recovering from two cruciate ligament injuries.

"A door opened and he very gratefully stepped into the breach - he brings a positivity to the group and is liked by all the lads.

"He's a big personality and it's great to have him on board. He's a safe pair of hands.

"It's a huge day for Mick Byrne who will start the game but we are well catered for by the two keepers we have available to us."

Antrim will be without injury victims Pat Shivers and James McAuley for their Championship opener.