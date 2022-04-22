Tempers flared at the end of last month's league game between Donegal and Armagh in Letterkenny

Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final: Donegal v Armagh Venue: MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey Date: Sunday, 24 April Throw-in: 14:00 BST

Donegal boss Declan Bonner believes the fractious end to last month's National League game against Armagh will have no bearing on Sunday's Ulster Championship quarter-final between the counties.

The league encounter in Letterkenny was marred by a melee which resulted in suspensions for Donegal's Neil McGee and Odhran McFadden-Ferry.

Donegal opted not to appeal the bans but Armagh's Rian O'Neill, Stefan Campbell and Aidan Nugent have all been cleared to play in Sunday's game in Ballybofey.

While Ciaran Mackin - who was also named in referee Paddy Neilan's match report following the melee - is injured, Campbell and Nugent had their one-game suspensions overturned by the GAA's Central Appeals Committee on Tuesday night.

Crossmaglen forward O'Neill already won his appeal earlier this month.

"I don't think it'll have (any bearing) to be honest," said Bonner, speaking before Campbell and Nugent's bans were reversed.

"I know from our side, once that game was over and suspensions were handed out, we just got on with it, to be quite honest.

"We've had a short window to get ready and couldn't afford to be wasting too much time thinking about what might or might not happen.

"We just got back to training and got ready for the task ahead which we know is going to be difficult, but we're all looking forward to it. The Ulster Championship brings that edge itself."

Asked for the rationale behind deciding against an appeal, Bonner added: "It's very difficult, once the referee's report goes in, it's more or less written in stone to be quite honest.

"The county board could have gone down the appeal road, but the likelihood is that it's not going to be overturned, that's the advice we were given so we just concentrated on the job at hand of getting the guys that will be playing on Sunday ready."

'It doesn't get much tougher than Armagh'

Having won successive titles in 2018 and 2019, Donegal approach this year's championship on the back of disappointing campaigns over the last two years.

In 2020, their three-in-a-row bid was ended in agonising fashion with a shock defeat by Cavan in the final before falling to eventual winners Tyrone in last year's semi-final, a game in which Donegal talisman Michael Murphy missed a penalty before being sent off in the 33rd-minute.

And while Donegal secured a one-point win over Armagh to finish the league campaign level on points with the Orchard County, there is a discernible feelgood factor around Kieran McGeeney's side, who earned impressive wins over Dublin and Tyrone earlier this year.

"It doesn't get much tougher than Armagh," added Bonner.

"They've been one of the form sides, especially over the last couple of seasons. There was very little in it at O'Donnell Park three weeks ago."

While McGee and McFadden-Ferry are suspended, Bonner expects to have the majority of his panel available for selection for Sunday with the exception of the injured Oisin Gallen.

And with his options considerably bolstered, Bonner feels substitutions could be a decisive factor in Sunday's hotly-anticipated quarter-final.

Oisin Gallen (left) will miss Sunday's game through injury

"Armagh are a fit and well-organised side, you saw glimpses of that throughout the National League," he said.

"They were very impressive - you take that opening night against Dublin and against us in O'Donnell Park.

"It's going to take a big performance from us on Sunday and will probably take guys coming off the bench, I think that last quarter is going to be vital with lads having a major bearing on the outcome.

"It's a condensed schedule, usually after the league campaign you'd give the players that extra week or two to recover, but we haven't had the luxury of that this year.

"It's the same for every team but it's great, we're going to start an Ulster Championship campaign with nearly a full house at MacCumhaill Park on Sunday, which is going to be a real championship affair."

Donegal and Armagh's most recent championship meeting came in 2020 when Bonner's side romped to a dominant 1-22 to 0-13 win at Breffni Park.

Donegal also triumphed in their championship contests in 2014 and 2015, with Armagh's last championship win over Sunday's hosts coming in the 2010 All-Ireland qualifiers.