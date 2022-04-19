Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Aidan Nugent is one of three Armagh players to have their suspensions overturned

Armagh will have three key players available for Sunday's Ulster SFC clash with Donegal after the county's suspended players were cleared to play by the GAA's Central Appeals Committee.

It means that the influential Stefan Campbell, Ciarán Mackin and Aidan Nugent will all be available for the crucial encounter in Ballybofey.

All three were identified by match official Paddy Neilan for "contributing to a melee" following the meeting of the two counties in the last round of the Allianz Division One game.

On Tuesday night the CAC overturned those suspensions, meaning that all are free to play a part on Sunday.

The news comes soon after talisman Rian O'Neill's suspension from the same game was rejected by the CHC.

Donegal, meanwhile, will be without Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee who also received proposed one-match bans with the Donegal board accepting the penalties in relation to the happenings at Letterkenny.