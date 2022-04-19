Peter Canavan guided Fermanagh to promoted to Division Three during his two years in charge

Former Fermanagh boss and Tyrone legend Peter Canavan says he is unlikely to make a return to inter-county management.

The two-time All-Ireland winner managed the Erne side between 2011 and 2013.

"I had a stint at Fermanagh and enjoyed that, but it gives you a better understanding of the commitment levels required" said the 51-year-old.

"I don't have a burning desire to get back. I'm getting too old - too many birthdays!"

Canavan, who has also managed at club level, is a PE teacher at Holy Trinity College and he was part of the management team which guided the Cookstown school to a first MacRory Cup final this year.

His two sons currently play for Tyrone - Darragh was part of the Red Hands senior side which won the All-Ireland title last year while Ruairi has impressed for the U20s.

Tyrone offer

Canavan had a spell as coach of the U21 team but he turned down a management role with the senior team after Mickey Harte's departure two years ago.

Speaking on The GAA Social, Canavan added: "Having been a manager it gives you a better appreciation of what Mickey and these boys do and the amount of bases you have to cover.

"I was helping out with the U21s as coach and it was completely different - you're more hands on with the players, you didn't have the same headaches and I really enjoyed that.

Peter Canavan and his son Darragh celebrate Tyrone''s victory over Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC final

"I don't have that burning desire to be honest. I know there are people who do and would question why I didn't want to go on further. That option was there, from different places. I would have been very close to them and worked with them before.

"I made it clear to them that I had no interest and with sons of my own being involved at Tyrone under age level there was every likelihood that they would make the step up.

"Mickey brought Darragh in so it didn't sit easily with me being involved whenever my own son was going to be there. It was one of the main reasons (for rejecting offer), absolutely. Whenever I was playing I didn't have that baggage of anybody related to me in charge of the teams. I was my own man.

"With the likes of Darragh and Ruairi they've got to enjoy their own careers and make the most of it. With me not being there it makes it a bit easier for them."