Conor Johnston scored two goals for the Saffrons

Conor Johnston's injury-time goal gave Antrim a 3-22 to 2-24 victory over Offaly in a pulsating Joe McDonagh Cup opener.

Johnston netted the first of his two goals after Conor McCann scored for the Saffrons at Corrigan Park.

Down defeated Kerry by 1-19 to 0-18 to win their opening match before the two Ulster sides face off next week.

Daithi Sands netted inside 20 seconds for Down and Stephen Keith saved a late Kerry penalty.

In Belfast, Antrim battled past 14-man Offaly thanks to Johnston's two decisive moments.

The forward fired home his second goal of the day to deny Offaly a superb comeback victory. Despite their man disadvantage after Jack Screeney was sent off for two yellow cards, the Faithful edged ahead in the closing stages thanks to Eoghan Cahill's 13th point of the game shortly after Paddy Clancy's equalising goal.

Antrim had the wind in their favour but struggled to make the most of their advantage and were level at the break at 1-8 to 0-11 despite McCann's goal.

The Saffrons made strong start to the second half with seven of the first 10 points to move five clear, and on 53 minutes Offaly were reduced to 14 after Screeney was dismissed.

Johnston soon fired home the first of his goals to but Darren Gleeson's men in a commanding position, but Offaly hit straight back as Ryan Elliott failed to shot which allowed David Nally to pounce for Offaly.

Antrim still managed to seemingly keep the visitors at arm's length with the gap five with two minutes of normal time remaining, but Clancy bundled home before Cahill's free nudged Offaly ahead, however Johnston would have the final say in the dying seconds.

"When you look at the league table later on the two points are going to Antrim and that is all that matters," said manager Darren Gleeson.

"We were seven up after the goal and then we conceded a silly one straight away. Offaly showed great character and they set up really well.

"When I sit down with the players they will know they didn't perform to the level that is expected of them.

"We got the win, and there are a lot of times when we have played above ourselves and we didn't get anything."

Fast start helps Down

In Tralee, Sands netted after 19 seconds after capitalising on a defensive mistake to set Down up for victory against Kerry.

Aside from Sands' goal, the first-half was effectively a free-taking shoot-out between Shane Conway, who his seven frees for the hosts, and Paul Sheehan, who converted on five occasions.

Kerry kept the scoreboard ticking over and had wiped out the goal deficit, and a score by Michael Leane in added time had Kerry 0-11 to 1-7 to the good at half time.

After another half filled with frees, Ronan Sheehan's men moved three clear at the start of injury and Oisin McManus had the luxury of tapping over a penalty in the 72nd minute.

Despite their four-point advantage, Down avoided a late scare when Keith pushed away Conway's penalty and the Mourne County held on for an opening-day win.

Antrim travel to Down in their second Joe McDonagh Cup game next weekend as both Ulster teams aim to continue their strong starts.