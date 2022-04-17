Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan says the county will appeal the straight red card shown to Conor McKenna during the closing stages of their Ulster SFC opener win over Fermanagh.

McKenna was dismissed by referee Joe McQuillan following a stoppage-time melee at Brewster Park, but Logan insists the Eglish clubman was merely helping a team-mate (Conn Kilpatrick).

"It's fair to say I have been deeply involved in GAA disciplinary processes for a long number of years, and from virtually every angle of it," he said.

"Let me say it's causing a lot of difficulty, this position in terms of contributing to a melee.

"Joe McQuillan had a very difficult job out there, and did very well, but ultimately there are some times on a football field when a player isn't contributing to a melee, and he's simply looking to the safety of his own team-mate, or to the safety of others."

McKenna was introduced as a half-time substitute for Michael O'Neill following a first half in which Fermanagh caused numerous problems for the All-Ireland champions, who led 1-6 to 0-8 at the break after Conor Meyler's goal.

The former Australian Football League player helped Tyrone pull clear of the Ernemen, scoring two points and hitting the post with a shot that led to Liam Rafferty's goal as the Red Hands ran out 2-17 to 2-10 winners in the preliminary round contest.

The melee occurred during the closing stages of the game

But he was dismissed for his part in the stoppage-time scuffle that also resulted in yellow cards for Fermanagh's Ryan Lyons and Brandon Horan, and a failure to get the red card overturned will rule McKenna out of Tyrone's quarter-final clash with Derry on 1 May.

"On this occasion we firmly believe that Conor was looking to the safety of one of his team-mates, and that's simply why he moved towards the matters," added Logan.

"I'm going to leave it for everybody else to watch the video and work it out for themselves, but at some stage there must be justification on a football field to begin to assist and see to the safety of others.

"Sometimes lines are crossed on football fields by players, and they regret them, and sometimes it's not appropriate.

"But there are times when lines are crossed and people have to take action in the vicinity, and that's where it's at.

"We deeply respect the players and officials, we deeply respect Joe McQuillan, who has refereed and has a lot of experience, but it's well nigh impossible to expect humans to spot all that's going on when there are a number of people in together."