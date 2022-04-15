Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tyrone beat Monaghan at Croke Park to win last year's Ulster Championship before going on to claim their first All-Ireland title since 2008

BBC Northern Ireland will broadcast six live Ulster Championship games in 2022, including both semi-finals and the 29 May decider.

The BBC live action begins on 23 April as Antrim host Cavan in the quarter-final at Corrigan Park on BBC Two NI.

That is followed by Armagh's much-anticipated trip to Ballybofey to face Donegal on 24 April - on BBC One NI.

The Ulster Championship begins on Saturday with Fermanagh hosting All-Ireland champions Tyrone.

The quarter-final between the winners of the Brewster Park preliminary round contest and Derry will be shown on BBC Two NI on 1 May.

Both semi-finals, on 8 and 15 May, and the final on 29 May complete the live coverage on BBC Two NI.

The Ulster Senior Ladies' Football Championship Final on Sunday 22 May will also be streamed live on BBC Sport NI along with online highlights of Armagh and Monaghan on Saturday 30 April and Donegal's match with Cavan on Sunday 1 May.

BBC Northern Ireland's panel includes Peter Canavan, Oisin McConville, Martin Clarke, Mickey Harte and Martin McHugh, who will join host Mark Sidebottom, commentator Thomas Niblock and the team of sideline reporters.

Thomas Niblock (left) and Mark Sidebottom (right) will be joined by a panel of experts for this year's Ulster Championship coverage

There will also be online highlights - shortly after the final whistle - of every game in the Ulster Championship, beginning with Fermanagh v Tyrone on Saturday.

In addition, BBC Sport NI will also provide fans with radio coverage of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds.

Commentator and host of the BBC's The GAA Social podcast, Thomas Niblock, said: "Following on from our live coverage of the GAA Allianz Leagues we're right into the heat of the Ulster Championship.

"We're looking forward to bringing audiences six live games, live radio and live coverage of the Ladies Ulster Final this year.

"We are also pleased to welcome back our panel of experts who have been there and done it and aren't afraid to give their opinions on the big issues and talking points between now and the end of May."

The GAA Social podcast will also continue on BBC Sounds throughout the inter-county championship season.

Oisin McConville and Thomas Niblock meet the biggest names in the sport every week, travelling near and far, with no subject off-limits.

The GAA Social features some of the most famous names in GAA as well as all the news, discussion points and debate around the 2022 season.

Ulster Senior Football Championship coverage on BBC Sport NI

16 April: Fermanagh v Tyrone - online highlights

23 April: Antrim v Cavan - live on BBC Two NI

24 April: Donegal v Armagh - live on BBC One NI

30 April: Monaghan v Down - online highlights

1 May: Derry v Fermanagh/Tyrone - live on BBC Two NI

8 May & 15 May: Both semi-finals live on BBC Two NI

29 May: Final live on BBC Two NI

Ladies Football Championship

30 April: Armagh v Monaghan - online highlights

1 May: Donegal v Cavan - online highlights

22 May: Ulster Ladies Senior Football Final - live stream on BBC Sport NI website and BBC iPlayer