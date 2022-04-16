Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Conor Meyler scored Tyrone's first goal shortly before half-time

All-Ireland champions Tyrone began the defence of their provincial crown with a gritty 2-17 to 2-10 Ulster Championship preliminary round win over Fermanagh in front of a 7,839-strong crowd at Brewster Park.

Despite operating far below their maximum, the Red Hands held a one-point lead at half-time thanks to Conor Meyler's 33rd-minute goal.

Fermanagh caused the favourites plenty of headaches in the first half but the home side's challenge wilted after the break as Tyrone found their rhythm.

The holders' second goal, from substitute Liam Rafferty, came during a spell in which they hit 1-9 without reply to pull well clear.

Despite Tyrone's marked improvement in the second half, Fermanagh refused to wave the white flag and scored goals through Josh Largo Ellis and Conall Jones, but a seismic shock was not forthcoming for Kieran Donnelly's men as Tyrone set up a quarter-final clash with Derry on 1 May.

Tyrone substitute Conor McKenna was sent off late on following a scuffle which resulted in yellow cards for Fermanagh's Brandon Horan and Ryan Lyons.

With the conclusion of the league campaign still fresh in the memory, there had been intrigue as to how Tyrone would begin the sequel to their memorable provincial and Sam Maguire triumphs of 2021.

The Red Hands have endured an up-and-down year with a disappointing Dr McKenna Cup campaign followed by a patchy Division One campaign in which they needed victories over Mayo and Kerry to secure their top-flight status.

And the Red Hands certainly did not have it all their own way in Enniskillen, getting off to an inauspicious start when Michael O'Neill was black-carded after just 60 seconds for a late hit on James McMahon.

The elusive Darragh Canavan notched Tyrone's opening score, but the visitors missed presentable scoring chances, allowing Fermanagh to race into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead and give hope to the Brewster Park faithful.

Conor McKenna was shown a late red card by referee Joe McQuillan

The Ernesiders pieced together some free-flowing passing sequences, too, like the fast-thinking build-up involving Aidan Breen, Ryan Jones and Ryan Lyons that put Conall Jones through on goal, the Derrygonnelly attacker blasting over the bar.

Enormous roars greeted a monstrous Lyons score and James McMahon's unerring effort, the latter of which put the home side 0-6 to 0-4 up, but Tyrone refused to lie down and after Darren McCurry's trio of scores helped keep the champions in touch, Meyler stormed past the Fermanagh defenders before coolly finishing past Sean McNally.

Lyons' third score brought Fermanagh level at 0-8 to 1-5 but Cathal McShane's opening score gave Tyrone the slimmest of margins at the break, and while they found themselves behind, Fermanagh had reason to believe they could cause the holders further headaches.

Fermanagh fade in second half

And while Darragh McGurn levelled after the break, Kieran McGeary quickly re-established Tyrone's lead, sparking a dominant period in which Darren McCurry contributed three scores with further points from Cathal McShane and Conn Kilpatrick.

McGurn missed a goal chance for Fermanagh when he failed to fist the ball past Niall Morgan after Sean Quigley had found Josh Largo Ellis.

McKenna had been introduced as a half-time substitute for Michael O'Neill and the Eglish clubman was central to Tyrone's second goal, executing a one-two with Conn Kilpatrick before shooting against the base of the post.

Thankfully for Tyrone Rafferty - another substitute - was well placed to palm the ball into the net and open up a 10-point lead.

That deficit ultimately proved insurmountable for Fermanagh, but having missed goal chances earlier in the game, they raised two green flags, with Ellis blasting home before Conall Jones grabbed a second consolation strike.

While undoubtedly elated with the result, Tyrone were incensed when referee Joe McQuillan showed a straight red card to McKenna following a scuffle involving several players, although the Red Hands will almost certainly look to appeal as they switch focus to a last-eight clash with Derry in a fortnight's time.

Fermanagh: S McNally; L Flanagan, J Cassidy, A Breen; J McMahon (0-1), R O'Callaghan, D McCusker (capt); R Jones, B Horan; R Lyons (0-3), C Jones (1-1), J Largo Ellis (1-0); C Corrigan, D McGurn (0-1), S Quigley (0-3).

Subs: O Kelm for R O'Callaghan '55, J McDade for A Breen '57, G Jones (0-1) for C Corrigan '57.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey (capt); R Brennan, F Burns, C Meyler (1-0); C Kilpatrick (0-1), B Kennedy (0-1); K McGeary (0-1), M O'Neill, N Sludden (0-2); D McCurry (0-6), C McShane (0-2), D Canavan (0-1).

Subs: C McKenna (0-2) for O'Neill HT, L Rafferty for McGeary '49, M Conroy (0-1) for McCurry '57, B McDonnell for Kennedy '60, C Shields for Canavan '67).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan).