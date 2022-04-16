Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Conor Meyler scored Tyrone's first goal shortly before half-time

All-Ireland champions Tyrone began the defence of their provincial crown with a gritty 2-17 to 2-10 Ulster Championship preliminary round win over Fermanagh in front of a 7,839-strong crowd at Brewster Park.

Despite operating far below their maximum, the Red Hands held a one-point lead at half-time thanks to Conor Meyler's 33rd-minute goal.

Fermanagh caused the favourites plenty of headaches in the first half but the home side's challenge wilted after the break as Tyrone found their rhythm.

The holders' second goal, from substitute Liam Rafferty, came during a spell in which they hit 1-9 without reply to pull well clear.

Despite Tyrone's marked improvement in the second half, Fermanagh refused to wave the white flag and scored goals through Josh Largo Ellis and Conall Jones, but a seismic shock was not forthcoming for Kieran Donnelly's men as Tyrone set up a quarter-final clash with Derry on 1 May.

Tyrone substitute Conor McKenna was sent off late on following a scuffle which resulted in yellow cards for Fermanagh's Brandon Horan and Ryan Lyons.

