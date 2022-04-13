Fermanagh lost to Monaghan in the quarter-finals of last year's Ulster Championship

Ulster Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round: Fermanagh v Tyrone Venue: Brewster Park, Enniskillen Date: Saturday, 16 April Throw-in: 18:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary, match report and highlights on the BBC Sport NI website

Fermanagh's youthful panel will not suffer from a lack of senior experience when they host Tyrone in Saturday's Ulster Championship opener at Brewster Park, insists midfielder Brandon Horan.

The average age of the Erne County's squad is 24, with Horan one of a number of young talents to have featured prominently in the league.

"It's not something that has been talked about," the Enniskillen Gaels clubman said.

"The younger boys are coming through and getting their chance. We are starting to improve and show what we can do. No one has really mentioned it being a young panel we have just gelled well together and there is a good mixture of youth and experience. "

The Ernemen have introduced a raft of youngsters this year with only seven players who started the 2018 Ulster final defeat to Donegal still playing, while goalkeeper from that day Pat Cadden is now part of the backroom team.

Kieran Donnelly's side flirted with promotion from Division Three before finishing fifth in the table; although the league campaign did prove a useful experience for the likes of Horan who, in his third year playing senior inter-county football, started all six matches in the competition.

The 21-year-old is one prospect who has benefited from the recent departures of Cullen brothers Che and Lee, Barry Mulrone, Michael Jones, Paul McCusker, Seamus Quigley and Eoin Donnelly.

Ryan Jones is one of just three players on the Fermanagh panel over the age of 29

During the league, Fermanagh started seven players aged 23 or under on average but the Ulster minor title winner is determined for the panel not to be defined by their youth.

"The core of the team is still boys that have been around for a few years and they are leaders and role models to the younger lads," Horan said.

Indeed, the team's more seasoned veterans like captain Declan McCusker were making their Championship debuts while Horan was still in primary school.

McCusker and the ever-present Ryan Jones, both 31, along with Richie O'Callaghan (30) are the only three players on the panel beyond the age of 29.

"They are great, Declan has really stepped it up this year as captain," said Horan.

"He has missed a few games but is still a leader off the pitch and still relaying information in training and giving his thoughts on the sideline.

"Personally speaking, playing around the middle of the park I have Richie and Ryan there. Richie being a fellow clubman, I've learned a lot from him and this year with Jonesey I've started to try and replicate what he does and get forward as much as he does. It's good to have and it is good to look up to boys like that.

"The younger lads have improved thanks to the standards those lads set. At training you're always looking to develop and as I say the standards they have set, coming from the management team right down to the players, you really can't slip up and if you get your starting chance you have to keep it and you can only do that by performing well and training well."

Former Fermanagh player Donnelly was installed as manager in October following Ryan McMenamin's resignation with Ferghal Quinn and Erne stalwart Ryan McCluskey joining the Brookeborough man in the dugout.

The revamped management team have inherited a fresh crop of talent and have been tasked with developing and honing the craft of their exuberant side.

"Kieran and Fergal have been great," said Horan.

"Ryan McCluskey is in this year and he has been excellent and just added that experience. Kieran and Fergal have added freshness to the team, I think. They have just come in and give us the confidence to play football and you know express ourselves on the pitch. They set high standards and always encourage us to perform. We have learned a lot from them in training and hopefully, we can show that off on Saturday."

Horan led St Michael's Enniskillen to Hogan Cup glory in 2019

Horan was the Hogan Cup-winning captain as St. Michael's College Enniskillen clinched national success for the very first time back in 2019.

Seven members of that team are now part of the senior county set-up.

They couldn't have asked for a sterner task than the current Sam Maguire holders but the burgeoning talent Horan is relishing the prospect of making his championship debut against the country's finest:

"We will respect them," he said.

"But we have to believe in ourselves and believe we can get the win and hopefully the home-field advantage can work to our favour and the home supporters will carry us over the line.

"Tyrone have proved last year that they are the best.

"We have to respect them but once they cross the line, we have to look at them as any other team we are trying to beat. We'd be confident in our own abilities but it's all about implementing the game-plan on Saturday and playing our own game.

"I've worked hard all year. It would be a very proud moment for myself and my family and it's all about doing the selection justice and getting the win."