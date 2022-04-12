Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr announced his inter-county retirement in 2018 but the goalkeeper is now making his Antrim comeback after recovering from two cruciate ligament injuries.

It's a surprise return for the 35-year-old west Belfast man, who is vying for a starting spot in the Ulster SFC quarter-final against Cavan on 23 April.

Kerr is an inspirational campaigner for mental health awareness after contemplating suicide in the wake of his father's death in 2013.

He overcame that psychological battle and has succeeded again with the physical demands of returning to the top level after two serious knee injuries in the space of a year.

Kerr, who was part of the St Gall's squad which won the All-Ireland club title in 2010, has recently moved to Armagh and now plays his football for Orchard outfit Ballymacnab.

He told the GAA Social podcast that a phone call from former St Gall's team-mate Sean Kelly brought him back to the Saffron fold.

Helping hand

"Sean got in touch with me as part of the Antrim management team - he just asked if I would come in to help out for the championship," said Kerr, who has made over 80 county appearances.

"I just thought 'Why not? You're a long time retired and I've come back from from doing my cruciate twice'. It was a fresh challenge and I knew in my heart I wanted to give it a go.

"A big part for me was to make peace with the injuries and I was able to come back and get to that level again. Hopefully I can play at that level again - it's a key driver.

Chris Kerr gets his hands on the ball in the Football League Division Four final against Louth in 2016

"I thought after doing my knee twice I would never get back although I never gave up hope. The first injury happened the first year I'd stepped away from Antrim.

"With the second one my foot slipped and I heard a crack. I tried to play on but it was worse this time - I damaged the cruciate, cartilage and tore a medial ligament. I just thought that was me, I'm not doing this rehab again."

He joked: "On 3 Sept 2018 I proposed to Maria - on 3 September 2019 I had my first cruciate operation and on 3 September 2020 I was in Ulster Independent Clinic seeing about my knee. Ever since I got down on my left knee to propose I've had shocking luck with it!"

Kerr also reflected on making his mental health problems public in a bid to help others on their own journey to recovery.

Anxiety and depression following the passing of his father led to many dark days but Kerr has utilised his experiences to spread a message of hope.

Secret struggle

"As time went by I just started feeling worse - I just spiralled and my overwhelming thought was suicidal. My thoughts were completely irrational but I didn't tell anyone.

"I came across a Gaelic Players Association (GPA) helpline on Twitter. I told the fella how I was feeling, that I needed and wanted help. It was a massive weight off my shoulders and the GPA set me up with a counsellor.

"At some stage everyone has or will lose a parent so it's going to be a very familiar story. It festers and escalates. I was good at disguising it and a lot of people were saying I was the last person they thought there was something wrong with.

"The worse thing I did was keep it to myself. You have to get it off your chest. Don't be harsh on yourself - it's okay to be vulnerable or sad. You can feel down sometimes.

"You hear about west Belfast having high suicide rates, especially in young men around my age. I felt if could share what I went through - yes, it was hard but on the flip side you can come through it too.

"Talk to your mates about it, don't be afraid to say it out loud. I can live my life happy, and by speaking about it I can help someone else before it gets too much for them. if you can help someone else in a similar position it's better than any save I can make in a match."

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, you can visit the BBC's Action Line.