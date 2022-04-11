Rian O'Neill: Orchard star set to face Donegal after winning appeal
Armagh's Rian O'Neill is set to be available for the Ulster SFC quarter-final against Donegal after winning his appeal against a one-game suspension.
The Crossmaglen forward was cited for his part in the melee in the league encounter with Donegal in Letterkenny last month.
Five players - three from Armagh and two Donegal men - had already received one-match bans following the incident.
Donegal host Kieran McGeeney's side on 24 April in Ballybofey.
Orchard trio Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell, plus Donegal pair Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee, were suspended after the melee.
Armagh are appealing the three earlier suspensions while Donegal have accepted the punishments.