Rian O'Neill scores a goal against Dublin in the Football League game at Croke Park in January

Armagh's Rian O'Neill is set to be available for the Ulster SFC quarter-final against Donegal after winning his appeal against a one-game suspension.

The Crossmaglen forward was cited for his part in the melee in the league encounter with Donegal in Letterkenny last month.

Five players - three from Armagh and two Donegal men - had already received one-match bans following the incident.

Donegal host Kieran McGeeney's side on 24 April in Ballybofey.

Orchard trio Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell, plus Donegal pair Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee, were suspended after the melee.

Armagh are appealing the three earlier suspensions while Donegal have accepted the punishments.