Aimee Mackin hit six points for Armagh

Kerry came back from three points down with 15 minutes remaining to beat Armagh 1-12 to 0-12 in the Division Two Football League final at Croke Park.

Substitute Danielle O'Leary led the late surge, coming off the bench to hit a goal and two points to secure promotion to Division One for her side.

Aimee Mackin hit another six points for Armagh, who led 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time.

The Kingdom had lost in the Division Two final in the last two seasons.

Their victory means they return to the top flight of the National League for the first time since 2018.

The Orchard County women were searching for a third Division Two title following their 2005 and 2015 triumphs.

It was looking good for them when Mackin slotted over 14 minutes into the second half to put Armagh 0-11 to 0-7 ahead before O'Leary's goal two minutes later brought Kerry to within a point of Armagh.

O'Leary cut inside from the right flank and looked like she was going to find a pass inside before hitting a well-placed left-foot strike that found the net just inside the near post.

Armagh responded with an immediate point before Cait Lynch added a point for Kerry, with Mackin then missing a good chance for Armagh as Kerry notch five unanswered points to secure victory.

Kerry: Ciara Butler; Ciara O'Brien, Kayleigh Cronin, Julie O'Sullivan; Aishling O'Connell (0-01), Cait Lynch (0-01), Ciara Murphy; Lorraine Scanlon, Emma Costello; Niamh Carmody, Caoimhe Evans, Anna Galvin; Niamh Ní Conchuir (0-01), Erica McGlynn (0-02), Louise Ní Muircheartaigh (0-05, 0-03f).

Subs: Danielle O'Leary (1-02) for Evans 37, Mary O'Connell for Carmody 48, Paris McCarthy for Ní Conchuir 56, Rachel Dwyer for McGlynn 58, Meadhbh Johnston for Murphy 60.

Armagh: Anna Carr; Shauna Grey, Clodagh McCambridge, Grace Ferguson; Tiarna Girmes, Lauren McConville, Cait Towe; Niamh Marley, Blaithin Mackin (0-01); Eve Lavery (0-01), Niamh Coleman (0-01), Catherine Marley (0-02); Aimee Mackin (0-06, 0-03f), Aoife McCoy (0-01), Niamh Reel.

Subs: Caroline O'Hanlon for Ferguson h/t, Kelly Mallon for Reel 42, Fionnuala McKenna for Coleman 46, Sarah Marley for Lavery 53, Megan McCann for Catherine Marley 57.