Wexford's early goal blitz proved decisive as they beat 14-woman Antrim 3-12 to 0-14 in the Division Two Camogie League final at Croke Park.

Aoife Guiney netted Wexford's first goal after only 16 seconds.

Further Ciara O'Connor and Leah Walsh goals helped Wexford lead 3-1 to 0-1 after only 13 minutes before the Saffrons then had Chloe Drain sent off.

Trailing 0-6 to 3-6 at half-time, Antrim battled on bravely but the damage was already done.

Drain's dismissal looked harsh with one of her yellow cards appearing questionable but the Saffrons were already in big trouble at that stage after their slow start.

Wexford's victory means they return to Division One with Antrim remaining in Division Two after their second successive final defeat in the grade.

After winning the All-Ireland Intermediate title last September to secure to the top tier of the championship, Antrim were optimistic of achieving another big-game win at headquarters but never recovered from Wexford's lightning start.

Guiney showed the Model County's intent right from the throw in as she charged directly towards goal, brushing past Niamh Donnelly, before stroking past Caitriona Graham.

Caoimhe Wright opened up Antrim's account in the seventh minute after Sarah O'Connor had increased Wexford's advantage but then the second of three O'Connor sisters fired in the Slaneysiders' second goal following Drain being dispossessed some 30 metres from her own goal.

It was all too easy in the 13th minute as Guiney picked out Walsh with a precision pass, who then fired past Graham.

Antrim goalkeeper Caitriona Graham (centre) brilliantly saved a Wexford penalty and made a number of other fine stops

Antrim attempted to rally with full-forward Roisin McCormick pointing and then firing over a great goal chance over the bar when the net seemed certain to be disturbed.

But any prospects of an Antrim comeback then receded in the 20th minute when Drain picked up her second yellow card after what looked to be a shoulder to shoulder challenge on Jackie Quigley.

By the letter of the law, it possibly was an over-physical challenge but there was no malice in it and it left the Saffrons badly hamstrung with over 40 minutes of play left.

Antrim keeper Graham made a brilliant diving save - not her only superb stop - to push out the resultant penalty for a 45, which the excellent Anais Curran pointed, and Wexford's half-time lead was the nine points that accrued from their three early goals.

The Saffrons outscored Wexford 0-8 to 0-6 in the second half with Aine Magill knocking her second superb point from play, with Siobhan McKillop also firing out a brace,

Caoimhe Wright's enterprise summed up the admirable Antrim spirit as she also finished with 0-2, with Roisin McCormick top-scoring with 0-5 for Elaine Dowds' side as they were left to rue their nightmare star.