Peter Harte's absence will further reduce Tyrone's attacking options following several departures from the squad

Peter Harte's fitness is being monitored ahead of Tyrone's Ulster SFC opener against Fermanagh on 16 April after he underwent appendix surgery.

Harte was one of the Red Hands' top performers during their Football League campaign and manager Feargal Logan remains upbeat about his availability.

"Peter is okay. We're going to have to see where he medically is on that, but he did have his appendix removed last week," confirmed the Tyrone joint boss.

Mattie Donnelly is also a Tyrone doubt.

Donnelly's chances of being fit to face the Ernemen rest on the success of an intensive rehab programme

The former team captain lasted little more than 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute in the concluding league game against Kerry.

He had been tentatively working his way back to fitness following a shoulder injury, but this latest setback could rule him out of the preliminary round trip to Enniskillen.

"Mattie has a hamstring injury and he's working hard as you would expect. You know his style, he's rehab, rehab, rehab, and he's working as hard as he can to get everything sorted out," said Logan.

Positive news on Kennedy and O'Neill

Tyrone midfielder Brian Kennedy missed the win over Kerry with a leg injury

All-Star midfielder Brian Kennedy missed the win over Kerry due to a leg injury, but he too is expected to be ready for Tyrone's first defence of their Ulster and All-Ireland titles.

"Brian had a minor enough niggle and he was unlucky in that he had a gas and took a few stitches, which was an unlucky injury. But we hope that Brian will be on full form."

Michael O'Neill missed the entire league due to an abdominal problem, but is back in full training and in contention for game time at Brewster Park.

"Michael is very close. He's back up and at it, full training, full playing, so it's a matter of competition for places, but he's back," added Logan.

"It's one of these general abdominal, pelvic things that happen to players when they train hard."

Exodus means reduced attacking options

Last week, Paul Donaghy joined the list of players who have left the Red Hand squad in recent months. Tiernan McCann and Mark Bradley are among others to have stepped away.

Ronan O'Neill, Lee Brennan, Hugh Pat McGeary and Michael Cassidy have also left the panel which leaves managers Logan and Brian Dooher, in particular, with reduced attacking options.

Like many modern day players, Harte, 31, can operate in the half-backs or forward line and the experienced Errigal Ciaran man has remained one of the most reliable performers in the Red Hand jersey.

Harte was handed his Tyrone senior debut by his uncle Mickey Harte in 2010 and he has won four Ulster medals in addition to being part of county's fourth All-Ireland triumph last year.

2021 also saw Harte land his second All-Star as he was among the eight Tyrone players named in the GAA's football team of the year.