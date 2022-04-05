Tiernan McCann's theatrics in getting Hughes sent off infuriated the Monaghan player's team-mates and caused uproar within the GAA

Monaghan's Darren Hughes says he has never spoken to Tyrone player Tiernan McCann about the infamous incident in the 2015 All-Ireland Football quarter-final which caused uproar in the GAA.

Late in the game, McCann theatrically collapsed to the turf after Hughes gently ruffled his hair which led to the Monaghan man's sending off.

Hughes recalls the controversy in BBC Sport NI's The GAA Social this week.

"Not now," said Hughes when asked if a conversation could yet be had.

"I did hear that he had got my number…..the heat was on him.

"I wouldn't talk to him now. I don't know him. I have loads of friends on the Tyrone panel and they know what I think about what happened."

McCann was handed an eight-week ban for his dive in the game which the Red Hands won by four points but the suspension was later overturned on appeal.

'I was concussed'

Hughes told The GAA Social that he believes he was concussed in the closing stages of the 2015 game as "I don't remember much from it".

"Me and Richie Donnelly clashed heads a couple of minutes before.

"I definitely wasn't thinking clearly. When you see me coming off, there is blood coming down the back of my neck."

However, Hughes admitted that he does recall the "look of sheer disappointment" on the face of then Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke as he made his way off the pitch following his red carding.

"I'll never forget the look he gave me that I'd let the team down.

"In the dressing-room afterwards and you switch the phone on and it's hopping.

"What I did and what I meant to do were probably two different things. Once I saw the video I was thinking 'at least Malachy mightn't be that disappointed in me now'.

"Obviously I got off with it afterwards.

"Tiernan was getting all the flak. It did annoy me that I got sent off but it was his reputation that was taking the hit. I was the victim at the end up."

Seamus McEnaney pressed Hughes into service as goalkeeper during Monaghan's 2010 Ulster Championship campaign

McEnaney picked Hughes as goalkeeper

Scotstown man Hughes also tells the BBC Sport NI GAA podcast about an earlier memorable episode when he was pressed into service as Monaghan goalkeeper for the 2010 Ulster Championship game against Armagh.

An injury to regular number one Shane Duffy was kept under wraps as Hughes, who had had a stint as Monaghan's minor goalie, stood between the posts at the west Belfast venue.

"I was probably lucky. I was going to be lining out at full-back. Stevie McDonnell and Jamie Clarke were inside for Monaghan.

"JP Mone was going to be marking Stevie and I was going to be on Jamie Clarke and in the back of my head, I was going to be in trouble. I think Dessie [Mone] started on him that day and got booked after 20 minutes.

"We kind of knew on the Wednesday night that Shane wasn't going to make it. There was an executive decision made at the top. Paul Grimley was involved with Banty [Seamus McEnaney] there at the time.

"There was a scoring drill and I went into goals and I was tipping them around the goals and off the crossbar and it kind of made them think that we could get away with it.

"Paul Grimley pulled me aside on the Friday night to give me a heads up. Banty rang me on the Saturday not knowing that I already knew. I had to buy a set of goalkeeping gloves in town on the Saturday and said they were for a cousin's birthday party."

Monaghan duly won the game and went on to reach the Ulster decider where they were well beaten by Tyrone.

Tyrone beat Monaghan in 'games that matter'

Tyrone's dominance over the Farney men in "the games that matter" has largely continued but Hughes still doesn't believe that there is a mental flaw in the Monaghan team when it comes to facing the Red Hands.

A Conor McManus-inspired Monaghan did manage to win the Ulster Championship clash at Omagh in 2018 only for Mickey Harte's side to avenge that a few months later by edging their All-Ireland semi-final by one point.

Tyrone's most recent Croke Park win over Monaghan came in last July's nail-biting Ulster Final as the Red Hands edged a one-point victory en route to winning the Sam Maguire Cup.

"We've lost two All-Ireland quarter-finals [against Tyrone], an All-Ireland semi-final and an Ulster Final in Croke Park.

"I don't think it's a mental thing. We all know each other. We've friends on each other's panels and they've just come out of it the right side in those games that counted.

"If we've played each other 20 times in the last 10 to 12 years, I'd say it's a 50-50 split in wins and draws. They were four big games in Croke Park and we've come away losing every one of them."

Hughes admits he "probably wasn't" cheering for Tyrone in last year's All-Ireland Final

'Jealousy is an awful thing'

Hughes admits that he "probably wasn't" cheering for the Red Hands in last year's All-Ireland Final against Mayo.

"Jealousy is an awful thing," laughed the Monaghan star, who turned 35 in February.

"It's not a hatred. It's just seeing other teams and you know you are not that far away but you have to get it right on consecutive weeks in a short period of time.

"If you have one bad day at the office you are gone."

After their epic victory over Dublin nine days ago which preserved their Division One status, Monaghan should go into the championship in good spirits with the Ulster opener against Down on 30 April.

"Staying up last week was a big one for us but full focus is on Down now four weeks out."