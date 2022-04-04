Rian O'Neill: Orchard star could miss Donegal game through suspension
Armagh's Rian O'Neill could be set to miss the Ulster SFC quarter-final against Donegal after being handed a proposed one-game suspension.
The Crossmaglen forward has been cited for his part in the melee in the league encounter with Donegal in Letterkenny last month.
Five players - three from Armagh and two Donegal men - had already received one-match bans following the incident.
O'Neill has the option of appealing the suspension.
Orchard trio Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell, plus Donegal pair Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee, are also poised to sit out the provincial showdown on 24 April.
Armagh are appealing the three earlier suspensions while Donegal have accepted the punishments.