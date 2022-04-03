Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Roisin McCormick shone for Antrim by hitting 2-7 in a devastating first-half display

Antrim reached the Camogie League Division Two final for the second year in a row after beating Cork 2-11 to 1-12 in Sunday's semi-final at Edenderry.

Roisin McCormick hit a brilliant 2-7 for Antrim, her two goals helping the Saffrons lead 2-10 to 0-4 at the break.

Cork mounted an impressive comeback in the second half, their goal coming from Joanne Casey, but time ran out as Antrim held on for a two-point win.

Antrim will face Wexford in the final after they beat Waterford.

The Saffrons, who won last year's All-Ireland Intermediate title, will be hoping to avenge the heartache of last year's divisional decider in which they lost an enthralling shootout with Down.

After sharing the opening four scores, Antrim hit the game's opening major in the sixth minute when Aine Magill did brilliantly to find McCormick, who got the better of Cork full-back Kelly Falvey before firing high into the net.

Having already knocked over the Saffrons' opening two scores, McCormick split the posts again to move Antrim four clear at 1-3 to 0-2.

Playing with the wind advantage in the first half, Antrim kept their foot on the gas and stretched their lead to 1-7 to 0-3 before McCormick added a stunning second, the Loughgiel Shamrocks full-forward showing great skill to scoop up the ball at pace before rifling an unstoppable shot past Cork keeper Stephanie Beausang.

Magill, Caoimhe Wright and Christine Laverty also pointed to give Antrim - who were without Maeve Kelly and Caitrin Dobbin because of injury - a commanding 2-10 to 0-4 lead at the break.

But back came Cork as Joanne Casey (2), Finola Neville and Rachel O'Shea (2) knocked over scores before their comeback gathered serious momentum when Casey's 50m free ended up in the back of the Antrim net to reduce the deficit to four.

Casey slotted over another effort but Cork were denied a vital goal five minutes from time when Antrim keeper Caitriona Graham somehow blocked O'Shea's goal-bound effort.

Just three minutes later, Magill struck Antrim's only point of the second half in the 58th-minute to stretch the Saffrons' lead to four, and while Cork managed late scores from Casey and O'Shea, the Leesiders fell short as Antrim hung on to secure their place in another decider.

Wexford will be Antrim's opponents at Croke Park on Saturday after the Model County beat Waterford 1-12 to 0-9 at Dr Cullen Park.

Ciara O'Connor scored Wexford's goal while Anais Curran chipped in with seven points.