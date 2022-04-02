Davy Glennon ended the game with 3-1 as Westmeath ran out emphatic winners at Thurles

Down's bid to return to hurling's top tier for the first time since 2007 fell at the final hurdle as they were comprehensively beaten 5-19 to 1-17 by Westmeath in the Division Two A final.

After a fast start by the Ardsmen, Westmeath found their groove and led 1-10 to 0-8 at half-time.

Davy Glennon starred for the Lake County with a hat-trick of goals while the excellent Killian Doyle hit 1-11.

Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh all earned promotion after winning their finals.

Having lifted themselves out of Division Two B in 2020, victory at a sunny Semple Stadium would have handed Down an enticing opportunity to test themselves at an elite level next year.

However, despite a two-point win over Westmeath when the counties met in Mullingar in last month's league meeting, Ronan Sheehan's side were outclassed by Joe Fortune's slick outfit.

In the build-up to the game, Sheehan described Westmeath as "deserving favourites" and they justified that tag in a free-scoring display spearheaded by Glennon and captain Doyle.

While Westmeath seal an immediate return to Division One, Down must regroup for the start of their Joe McDonagh Cup campaign against Kerry later this month before resuming their quest for promotion next year.

When Down edged Westmeath in the league, Eoghan Sands' early goal set the Mournemen on their way, and with the first-half wind advantage, they set out their stall at Thurles early on by hitting five of the opening six scores.

That proved only to spark the Leinster outfit into life as they outscored Down - who were without injured midfielder Donal Hughes - 1-9 to 0-3 to sit five points clear at the break, with Glennon firing a brilliant shot past Stephen Keith for his first goal of the afternoon.

Westmeath duly picked up where they left off upon the resumption by knocking four scores over the bar to stretch their lead out to nine before Doyle smashed home his goal.

To Down's credit, they responded by hitting four scores in succession only but any slim hopes of a comeback were ruthlessly crushed when Glennon found the back of the net again after being set up by Niall Mitchell.

Westmeath refused to relent and scored a fourth through Cormac Boyle, and while Chris Egan found the back of Noel Conaty's net in added time, Glennon - an All-Ireland winner with Galway in 2017 - rubbed salt in Down's wounds when he completed his hat-trick to wrap up a hugely impressive win for the Lakemen.

Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh move up

While Down were well beaten, there was a much more positive outcome for Derry at Ederney as the Oak Leafers sealed promotion with a 1-23 to 2-15 success over Sligo in the Division Two B decider.

Odhran McKeever hit 1-4, scoring Derry's goal after just three minutes while Slaughtneil talisman Cormac O'Doherty contributed 0-8 from set-pieces.

Tyrone have also been promoted as Damian Casey hit 1-10 to help the Red Hands overcome Ulster rivals Armagh 2-21 to 2-19 in an entertaining Division Three A final at Owenbeg, while Fermanagh clinched the Three B title with a 2-18 to 1-17 defeat of Longford at Carrick-on-Shannon.