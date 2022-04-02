Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Patrick Lynch fires home his opening goal against Tipperary at Croke Park

Two goals from Patrick Lynch proved decisive as Cavan defeated Tipperary 2-10 to 0-15 in the Football League Division Four final at Croke Park.

Lynch's opener on 24 minutes put the Ulster side four points clear but Tipperary fought back and trailed by a single score at the break.

Tipp moved two in front before Cavan hit an unanswered 1-2 as Lynch completed his double after 62 minutes.

Stephen Quirke struck the bar for Tipp in injury time as Cavan held on.

Both sides were already assured of promotion but this was a full-throttle encounter with Cavan just doing enough to secure their first silverware at headquarters for 70 years.

Conor Moynagh, after blocking a goalbound shot, set Cavan on their way with the opening point although Tipp were also soon in their stride and led 0-3 to 0-2.

Cavan forward Thomas Galligan is closed down by Tipp's Jimmy Feehan

Cavan then put together 1-2 without reply as Lynch followed up a point by moving clear before firing low across goal and into the bottom corner.

Tipp responded with four straight scores and three came from Mark Russell - all fine points from the right side.

The sides were level but Cavan went in 1-5 to 0-7 in front at half-time as Raymond Galligan converted a free with the final kick.

Tipp's superior finishing helped them to a 0-13 to 1-8 advantage with Conor Sweeney slotting over three points.

Stephen Smith split the Tipp posts and Lynch added another to level before the forward finished a flowing move by jinking inside and shooting low into the net.

Sweeney made it a two-point game going into added time and Tipp came so close to grabbing a last-gasp victory as substitute Quirke saw his shot hit the underside of the bar before bouncing an inch from the goal-line.