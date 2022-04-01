Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Niamh O'Neill will captain Tyrone in Sunday's Division Two Football League relegation play-off against Clare

Tyrone ladies must beat Clare on Sunday to maintain their Division Two status in the National Football League.

The Red Hands found themselves in the same position last year when they managed to account for Wexford.

Tyrone go into the game in Longford under a new manager with Sean O'Kane having taken over from Kevin McCrystal.

McCrystal stood down three weeks ago saying that the players "want to go down a different path" and that he had decided to "step aside".

The Carrickmore man began his second stint in charge in late 2020 having previously managed the team in the mid-2000s.

O'Kane has also had previous spells in charge of Tyrone in addition to involvement with the Antrim, Armagh and Donegal squads.

Tyrone find themselves in Sunday's play-off having lost against Armagh and Cavan in addition to drawing with Monaghan.

Clare also finished bottom of their pool which contained Kerry, Laois and Tipperary.

With Championship football looming, both counties could do with a boost.

Tyrone's skipper Niamh O'Neill has notched 1-14 to date in the League while Clare look to the scoring power of full-forward Fidelma Marrinan, who's chipped in with 2-11 during the campaign.

The Division Three and Four finals also take place on Sunday in a Birr double-header as Roscommon and Wexford clash in Division Three before the contest between Limerick and Offaly.

Armagh will face Kerry in the Division Two final at Croke Park on Sunday, 10 April with Donegal taking on Meath in the Division One decider at headquarters on the same afternoon.