Donegal's Odhran McFadden-Ferry (right) and Armagh's Aidan Nugent were among the five players handed proposed one-match bans

Donegal GAA will not appeal against the bans handed to Neil McGee and Odhran McFadden-Ferry following last weekend's game against Armagh in Letterkenny.

The duo plus Armagh trio Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell were hit proposed one-game bans in the wake of Sunday's post-match brawl.

McGee and McFadden-Ferry will be ruled out of the Ulster SFC tie against Armagh in Ballybofey on 24 April.

It's not yet clear whether the Armagh GAA board will adopt a similar stance.

A Donegal GAA statement said the county "accept the referee's report" which led to the proposed bans being handed to the five players.

"Consequently, Donegal will not be appealing the suspensions handed out to Donegal players," the statement added.

With Mackin and Nugent having been particularly influential performers in Armagh's impressive league campaign, Kieran McGeeney's side, on the face of it, have more to lose from the bans which arise from Paddy Neilan's match report.

McGee's couple of minutes of action as a blood sub last weekend was his first Donegal involvement since sustaining a back injury last summer and he didn't look like an obvious starter for Declan Bonner's side in the championship encounter.

And while McFadden-Ferry is highly regarded as a man-marker in addition to having an offensive capability, Donegal have other options who could slot into his role.

Launching appealing against the bans would almost certainly bring video evidence into play which could have potentially landed other people in trouble given that several players and other team personnel appeared to have got caught up in Sunday's disturbances which followed Donegal's last-gasp 1-14 to 1-13 victory.