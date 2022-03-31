Paul Donaghy was part of the All-Ireland squad that won the Sam Maguire in 2021

Tyrone have been dealt a blow with the news that Paul Donaghy has stepped away from the Red Hands' county panel.

It is believed that the Dungannon Clarkes player informed the Tyrone management of his decision at the beginning of the week and was back training with his club on Wednesday.

Donaghy received a call-up to the Tyrone squad in 2021 after helping his club to a first county title since 1956, finishing as their top scorer.

He was a sub in the All-Ireland final.

Donaghy came on in the 65th minute to replace Conor McKenna as Tyrone won the Sam Maguire for a fourth time in September 2021.

Prior to that, he excelled on his debut in May 2021 when he scored 0-10 in the National League against Donegal in Healy Park, a game his county lost.

He then contributed 0-4 as Tyrone beat Armagh before scoring a point in their final group game that ended in a stalemate versus Monaghan. In the league semi-final he also scored a point as Tyrone were well beaten by Kerry in Killarney.

Donaghy made his Championship debut against Cavan, scoring a point as the reigning Ulster champions were beaten, but was given little game time during the remainder of the campaign.

He didn't feature for the next three games as Tyrone overcame Donegal, Monaghan and Kerry to clinch the Ulster title and reach the All-Ireland final.

He was also used sparingly in the recent league campaign, coming on in the first game against Monaghan and looking to have won it for the hosts but his late point was chalked off by referee Joe McQuillan for an alleged foul by Brian Kennedy on keeper Rory Beggan as it finished 0-9 apiece.

Another substitute appearance followed against Armagh before he earned a start against Kildare and got two vital scores as Tyrone picked up their first points with a 2-7 to 0-12 victory.

He got another start the following week against Donegal but since then has got few minutes, coming on late in the encounter with Dublin and not featuring at all against Mayo and Kerry.

Ronan O'Neill, Mark Bradley, Lee Brennan, Tiernan McCann, Hugh Pat McGeary and Michael Cassidy have also departed the squad in recent times, while Mattie Donnelly suffered a hamstring injury in Killarney last weekend.

The exodus leaves the defending All-Ireland champions short of attacking options as they prepare to begin the defence of their title with an Ulster SFC clash against Fermanagh on 16 April.