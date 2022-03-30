Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Neil McGee (left) and Ciaran Mackin (right) are among the five players who have been given proposed one-match bans

Three Armagh players and two Donegal men have been hit by proposed one-match bans following the melee after Sunday's Football League game in Letterkenny.

Armagh trio Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell plus Donegal pair Odhran McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee are now set to miss the Ulster SFC tie between the counties on 24 April.

BBC Sport understands they were all cited in the referee's match report.

Both counties have the option of appealing against the suspensions.

However with the bans arising from referee Paddy Neilan's report rather than a survey of video evidence by the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee, overturning the suspensions may prove a difficult task.

Armagh GAA refused to comment on the matter when contacted by BBC Sport Northern Ireland on Wednesday afternoon while Donegal indicated that they would consider the option of an appeal.

Nugent hit 1-6 for Armagh in Sunday's 1-14 to 1-13 defeat when the Orchard County came back from five points down at half-time to level late on before Paddy McBrearty hit Donegal's winner in injury-time.

Mackin, meanwhile, had an impressive League campaign as Armagh earned away wins over Dublin and Tyrone while former skipper Campbell remains a force for Kieran McGeeney's squad even though he has been primarily used as a impact sub in recent months.

Donegal's veteran full-back McGee only had a couple of minutes playing action at Letterkenny as he was briefly introduced as a blood substitute but in that time managed to pick up a booking and was later deemed to have been centrally involved in the post-match disturbances, along with team-mate McFadden-Ferry.

McGee was making his first appearance of the season after being out since last summer because of a back injury.

Sunday's game was the second brawl Armagh were involved in during this year's League following the melee late in the game against Tyrone in early February, which led to red cards being handed out to Orchard County player Greg McCabe plus Red Hands quartet Padraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan, Peter Harte and Kieran McGeary.