Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Sean Jones scored Monaghan's first goal against Dublin at Clones

Monaghan, Tyrone and Donegal snatched dramatic one-point wins to stay in Division One of the Football League as Dublin and Kildare were relegated.

Jack McCarron's last-gasp point secured Monaghan a 3-13 to 1-18 win after the Dubs had fought back to level.

A late Peter Harte point earned Tyrone a 1-15 to 2-11 win in Kerry as the Red Hands survived by beating a Kingdom side already assured of a final spot.

Paddy McBrearty's injury-time point saw Donegal beat Armagh 1-14 to 1-13.

Armagh, already safe in Division One, started with Rian O'Neill and Rory Grugan but both were introduced in the second half as the Orchard County fought back from 1-10 to 1-5 down at half-time to draw level late on before McBrearty's point secured Donegal's victory.

A melee broke out following the final whistle in Letterkenny with players from both sides and other personnel appearing to get involved and it took some time before order was eventually restored.

With Armagh losing, Mayo's 2-20 to 0-18 win over Kildare in Carrick-on-Shannon secured James Horan's side a place in the Division One decider against Kerry and relegated the Lilywhites in the process.

More to follow.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Sunday

Division One Kerry 2-11 Tyrone 1-15 Donegal 1-14 Armagh 1-13 Mayo 2-20 Kildare 0-18 Monaghan 3-13 Dublin 1-18

Division Two Down v Clare Pairc Esler, 14:00 Meath v Derry Navan, 14:00 Roscommon v Galway Dr Hyde Park, 14:00 Offaly v Cork Tullamore, 14:00

Division Three Antrim v Westmeath Corrigan Park, 14:00 Wicklow v Louth Aughrim, 14:00 Laois v Longford Portlaoise, 14:00 Limerick v Fermanagh Limerick, 14:00

Division Four Sligo v Leitrim Markievicz Park, 13:00

Saturday