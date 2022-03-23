Harte (right) and coach Gavin Devlin (left) will remain with Louth until 2025

Louth have been handed a major boost in the midst of their push for promotion to Division Two with Mickey Harte agreeing to extend his tenure as senior football boss until 2025.

The three-time All-Ireland winner joined Louth in late 2020 after ending his 18-year reign with Tyrone.

Harte and coach Gavin Devlin came to the Wee County on a three-year term but that has been extended by two years.

Harte now has the chance to secure successive promotions with Louth.

Having guided them out of Division Four at the first time of asking last year, his side need only a point against Wicklow at Aughrim on Sunday to guarantee Division Two football for 2023 and book their place in this year's All-Ireland series.

"It's absolutely brilliant," Louth GAA PRO Mark Byrne said of Harte and Devlin extending their stay.

"The feelgood factor in Louth is huge again. People are talking about Louth football whereas it has been in the doldrums for the last couple of years, but it's really picked up.

"People are going to games again and they're talking about it around the towns and schools, which hasn't happened in a long time, so there's definitely a feelgood factor."

Sunday's victory over Antrim moved Louth to the top of the Division Three table on nine points.

Limerick are second on eight points and with Antrim, who like Louth are chasing back-to-back promotions, third on seven points ahead of the final round of games.

"We want to cement our place now and not be a yo-yo team," added Byrne.

"I think having them for the extra two years will help cement that. We want to be fighting for Division Two and in the All-Ireland.

"You look around us and our neighbours are in it so we want to be competing against them.

"The players are really raving about the training as well. We're putting systems in place which the players can use going forward, from underage up to the seniors.

"It's far more professional than it has been for a couple of years which is really down to Mickey, he knows how to win things and he knows how things should be behind the scenes as well.

"From the training to the Darver Centre of Excellence, he knows how things should be done to get us to a certain level."