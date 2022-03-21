Fermanagh boss Kieran Donnelly said the controversial incident came at a "massive juncture" in the Mullingar game

Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly says he remains "frustrated and angry" after his side had a clear point ruled a wide in Sunday's crucial Football League Division Three draw against Westmeath.

The Ernemen were a point up with 15 minutes left when Sean Quigley's kick was incredibly signalled a wide.

The dropped point could end up costing Fermanagh promotion plus a place in the top-tier All-Ireland Football series.

"To have that happen to us was a bit surreal," Donnelly told BBC Sport NI.

"It was that obvious a point that we couldn't believe it ourselves when the umpire waved a wide and nobody was alerting him to it.

"It's very frustrating. Everybody knows the amount of work that county footballers put in nowadays with the commitment and travelling from Belfast and Dublin back to Fermanagh and every county is doing the same."

The Division Three battle has taken on added significance this year with the two teams that earn promotion avoiding a likely place in the new second-tier Tailteann Cup championship competition come summer.

Donnelly yellow carded for protests

The controversial incident - which led Donnelly to receive a yellow card over his attempts to draw a linesman's attention to the injustice - came on 55 minutes when Fermanagh were a point ahead in a relatively low-scoring which eventually ended in a 1-9 to 0-12 draw.

"It was a massive juncture in the game. We were on top possession wise at that stage. We were pushing on. It was a big score and it would have lifted us and put them under added pressure.

"For neither a linesman or the fourth official to see it was a shocking miss by all the officials when you think there are six officials there on match day."

Donnelly is not known as being one of the more animated high-profile managers in gaelic football but said he felt compelled - on behalf of his players who have put in so much effort during his first season in charge - to make the match officials aware of the astonishing blunder.

"I wasn't being abusive. I was just trying to stop the game and get the referee to come to the sideline and discuss it.

"I thought it was a lack of respect as a county for us, and a lack of manners. They were really dismissive and quite unapologetic in the way they approached it.

"I was being very clear that I just wanted a discussion and I kept saying to the linesman, 'you've got to stop this game…..that was a point'.

"The most annoying thing is that for all the work that the backroom team and the players put in, they can't even stop the game for 30 seconds."

The Hawkeye score referral system is only in operation at Croke Park games

'Not a thing we can do about it now'

But with the Hawkeye score referral system only in operation at Croke Park, Galway referee Thomas Murphy's decision ultimately was final and Donnelly admitted on Monday: "There's not a thing we can do about it now.

"It's happened before in big games as well but when there's no Hawkeye outside of Croke Park, then it's probably going to happen again."

Victory in Mullingar would have put Fermanagh within two points of table toppers Louth and just one behind next weekend's opposition Limerick who occupy the second promotion spot going into the final round of games.

Fermanagh would still have most likely needed a big win at the Gaelic Grounds to secure promotion although if they were on seven points as opposed to the current six, even a one-point Erne County victory in Limerick in addition to an Antrim draw against Westmeath on Sunday would have meant promotion for Donnelly's side.

As it stands, the only way Fermanagh can now earn promotion is to hammer Limerick by 17 points on Sunday and hope that the Corrigan Park game is drawn, which would see the Ernemen, Antrim, the Treaty County and Westmeath all on eight points but with Donnelly's men going up on scoring difference.

"It's pretty unlikely. Score difference is a big one to turn over and Limerick are a good team as well. They are pushing for promotion. To win the game is going to be a task in itself away from home," added the Fermanagh boss.

"It's a harsh lesson for our players. You know in sport you don't always get what you deserve but for young players to be punished that way, when they are training four or five nights a week is a tough pill to swallow.

"But with the championship coming so close, you have to just get on with it. They are a resilient group."