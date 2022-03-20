Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim had no answer against a rampant Tipperary at Thurles

Antrim hurlers will go into a Division One relegation play-off against Offaly next weekend after being crushed 7-28 to 1-17 by Tipperary.

Saffrons boss Darren Gleeson left out a number of his regulars for the Thurles game but the rout may still have taken a toll on his squad's morale.

Granted, Offaly were also thumped on Sunday as Limerick hammered them 4-29 to 0-17 at the Gaelic Grounds.

The losers of next weekend's play-off will drop to Division Two A for 2023.

Mark Kehoe and John McGrath both hit 2-3 for Tipp, who notched five first-half goals.

Kehoe's two goals came in the first period and he also helped set up the other first-half three-pointers for Jason Forde, Seamus Kennedy and Michael Breen.

Keelan Molloy notched five first-half points for Antrim but they were swimming against the tide as Tipp led 5-10 to 0-12 at half-time.

As Saffron spirits slumped further, Tipp hit an unanswered 1-12 during the second half and Domhnall Nugent's late goal was scant consolation for the chastened visitors.

With talisman Neil McManus among those rested for Antrim, James McNaughton matched Molloy's five-point tally.