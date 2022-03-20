Clifford came off the bench at half-time having originally been omitted from Kerry's squad

Armagh, Monaghan and Donegal all lost their penultimate Division One Football League games to leave much to play for in next weekend's final round.

David Clifford's goal helped Kerry win 1-13 to 0-13 in Armagh and secured the Kingdom's place in the final where they could met the Orchard men again.

Armagh are the only of the four Ulster Division One teams safe from the drop.

A Dublin escape remains on the cards as they beat Donegal 2-15 to 2-11 while Monaghan lost 0-24 to 1-12 in Kildare.

Dublin move to four points alongside now bottom-placed Monaghan and the counties meet at Clones next Sunday with the losers certain to suffer the drop.

After Dublin repeated the verve which suddenly reappeared in Omagh last weekend to overcome Donegal, Seamus McEnaney's Farney men are likely to be big underdogs next weekend.

Donegal are also far from safe as they - along with Tyrone and Kildare - remain on five points with Declan Bonner's side hosting Armagh in Letterkenny next Sunday and the Red Hands taking on Kerry in Killarney.

Division One Points For Points Against Scoring difference Points 1. Kerry 101 73 28 11 2. Mayo 82 76 6 7 3. Armagh 92 81 11 7 4. Kildare 86 85 1 5 5. Donegal 78 87 -9 5 6. Tyrone 67 79 -12 5 7. Dublin 85 96 -11 4 8. Monaghan 78 92 -14 4

Clifford introduction proves decisive

Clifford came off the bench at half-time to score 1-2 and lift Kerry to the Division One final with a gripping three-point win over Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

Armagh stayed in touch to ensure a nervy finish for the Kingdom but were unable to find the visitors' net.

Trailing by three points deep into injury time, Armagh dropped a high ball into the square in search of a last-gasp goal but there was dejection among the home side's supporters when Kerry emerged with possession in the last act of what resembled a thrilling championship encounter.

The result assures Kerry of a place in the Division One decider after picking up their fifth win in six games, while Armagh sit third after falling to a second defeat of the campaign with a trip to Donegal to come next week.

Having beaten Dublin and Tyrone before losing to Mayo, the Orchard County hoped to claim their third scalp over last season's All-Ireland semi-finalists and got off to a bright start when Tiernan Kelly popped the opening score over the bar in the second minute.

However, that would be the home side's last score for 25 minutes with Kerry defenders Jason Foley and Tadhg Morley working hard to keep the ball away from danger man Rian O'Neill's hands.

At the other end, the Kingdom looked clinical early on with Diarmuid O'Connor notching the pick of the scores to put the visitors 0-4 to 0-1 ahead and despite racking up eight wides in the opening period, they stretched their lead to 0-8 to 0-4 by half-time.

Played out in front of an energetic atmosphere inside the Athletic Grounds, tempers threatened to boil over when the teams clashed at the half-time whistle shortly after Kerry's Jack Savage was black-carded for an off-the-ball challenge.

Armagh demonstrated clear intent upon the resumption when Greg McCabe split the posts with a superb kick from 40 yards, but the home side's rising momentum was flattened when Clifford collected Stephen O'Brien's inch-perfect pass, turned sharply and fired past Ethan Rafferty, who had stumbled as he ran back to his goal-line.

Clifford's 1-2 proved decisive, and while O'Neill ended the day with 0-5, Kerry keeper Shane Ryan denied Jason Duffy in Armagh's only clear-cut goal chance as Kieran McGeeney's side fell to their first home defeat of the season.

Armagh were left angered by some of referee Martin McNally's decision-making, most notably when he penalised Rory Grugan for over-carrying late on.

Michael Fitzsimons won the late Dublin penalty which ended Donegal's challenge at Croke Park

Dubs fight back after Donegal's bright start

Dublin looked in a degree of trouble early on at Croke Park against Donegal as a goalkeeping error by late inclusion Michael Shiel when Paddy McBrearty's under-hit attempt at a point looped into the roof of the net helped the visitors lead 1-4 to 0-2 after 13 minutes.

But Dublin cut loose to outscore Donegal 1-6 to 0-1 during the remainder of the first period with Niall Scully netting low past Shaun Patton after the visitors' defence had been cut open.

A couple of beauties from Brian Howard and a towering Brian Fenton score saw the Dubs punishing turnovers and their final score of the first half was far too easy as an unchallenged Tom Lahiff stroked over from 30 metres.

Dublin remained in control in the third quarter and Fenton should put the game to bed in the 45th minute but instead inexplicably blasted the goal chance wide after the Donegal defence had once again been breached.

Further Cormac Costello and Howard points increased Dublin's lead to five but Donegal then got a lifeline as Michael Murphy rose between keeper Shiels and James McCarthy to flick a Ryan McHugh high ball to the net.

But Donegal were unable to get any closer than two down thereafter and Dean Rock's emphatic 69th-minute penalty to the roof of the net - after Michael Fitzsimons had been fouled - closed the door on the visitors.

Farney men well beaten in Newbridge

Having inflicted Donegal's first league defeat at Ballybofey since 2010 last time out, Monaghan suffered a nine-point loss at the hands of Kildare in Newbridge.

Jimmy Hyland top-scored for the hosts with six points while Darragh Kirwan (0-5) and Paddy Woodgate (0-4) combined for nine.

The Lilywhites raced into a six-point lead after 11 minutes and held a 0-12 to 0-7 advantage at the break.

Kildare stretched their lead out to 10 points, and while Ryan McAnespie missed a goal chance for Monaghan, Conor McCarthy gave Seamus McEnaney's side hope when he raised a green flag 14 minutes into the second half.

That brought Monaghan back to within seven but their hopes were dented by Andrew Woods' black card, and while Kildare ended the game with 13 players after Ryan Houlihan and Darragh Kirwan were dismissed, Glen Ryan's men kept Monaghan at arm's length to leave the Ulstermen in serious trouble at the foot of the table.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Saturday

Division One Tyrone 0-11 Mayo 0-9

Division Three Laois 0-14 Limerick 0-15

Sunday

Division One Armagh 0-13 Kerry 1-13 Kildare 0-24 Monaghan 1-12 Dublin 2-15 Donegal 2-11

Division Two Cork 1-16 Down 1-12 Derry 0-12 Galway 4-11 Offaly 0-14 Roscommon 2-18 Clare 0-9 Meath 0-10

Division Three Westmeath 1-9 Fermanagh 0-12 Louth 1-12 Antrim 1-8 Longford 2-13 Wicklow 0-20