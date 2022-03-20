Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Galway's three first-half goals put them in total control at Owenbeg

Down suffered relegation to Division Three after a 1-16 to 1-12 loss in Cork as Derry's promotion hopes were hit by a 4-11 to 0-12 defeat by Galway.

Steven Sherlock's goal helped Cork lead the Mournemen 1-5 to 0-5 at half-time and while Tiarnan Rushe netted for Down, they paid for missed chances.

Matthew Tierney, Damien Comer and Dessie Conneely hit first-half majors as Galway led 3-8 to 0-4 at the break.

Sub Tomo Culhane hit a fourth Galway goal in the second half.

A bad-tempered final quarter saw Derry's Gareth McKinless and Galway's Paul Conroy both picking up straight red cards in separate incidents.

The Tribesmen played for seven minutes with 13 players when former Antrim player Owen Gallagher was black-carded.

Derry then finished the game with 13 players with Ciaran McFaul's late black card following an earlier yellow, meaning he too was dismissed.

Galway are promoted with a maximum of 12 points from 12. Roscommon's win over Offaly sees Derry drop out of the automatic promotion spots, which they have occupied all season.

Derry, who were without key forwards Shane McGuigan as he served a one-game suspension following his late red card in Roscommon, stay on nine points - one behind the Rossies

Rory Gallagher's side take on Meath in Navan in their final group game next week, needing Galway to do them a favour against Roscommon.

Derry had not leaked a goal in Division Two prior to this game, and had the meanest defence in the division conceding just 0-42.

However they conceded over half of that tally, 4-11, in this one game.

Derry won the toss and elected to play against the wind in the first half with Galway ripping into them from the start.

Manager Padraig Joyce afterwards described their first half display as their best this season with Matthew Tierney palming home the opening goal at the back post after 10 minutes after forcing a turnover.

Damien Comer, who later limped off with a hamstring injury, drove home a fierce second goal in the 22nd minute after Paul Kelly's initial shot was blocked.

It already looked like damage limitation at that early stage for Derry, who were hit with another suckerpunch before half time when a poor kickout was finished low to the net by Conneely.

Galway's fourth goal was another on the counter-attack with sub Culhane having an easy tap-in finish.

Ciaran McFaul has been one of Derry's best performers in this campaign and he hit 0-3 from play in the second half with descended into a scrappy affair.

Conroy was sent-off in the 58th minute after contesting a kickout in the air against Oisin McWilliams, which Galway confirmed they will attempt to get overturned.

McKinless soon departed himself on a day when nothing went right for Derry.

James McCartan's side started with only two of Kilcoo's All-Ireland Club title winning side

Down now facing indignity of Tailteann Cup

Cork's win at Pairc Ui Chaoimh means they will face Offaly at Tullamore next with the losers joining Down in Division Three.

Down's damaging defeat means the five-times All-Ireland champions are facing the indignity of playing in the inaugural second-tier Tailteann Cup championship competition this summer unless they can achieve an unlikely place in this year's Ulster Championship final.

The Mournemen started the game with only two of Kilcoo's All-Ireland winning squad as Ceilum Doherty and Ryan McEvoy lined out in their attack.

Both teams looked desperately nervous in the opening period as there wasn't more than a point in it before Sherlock - who finished the game with 1-7 - fisted to the net on 22 minutes to put Cork 1-5 to 0-4 ahead.

Pat Havern's second point of the first period cut Cork's lead to three by half-time.

Two more Sherlock points and a Colm O'Callaghan score extended Cork's advantage to five but two Ceilum Doherty scores kept Down in contention before Rushe's goal reduced the home side's lead to 1-9 to 1-8.

Two further Sherlock frees - either side of a Dano Dineen point - restored a four-point advantage for Cork but Down dominated the next 10 minutes as Andrew Gilmore slotted two frees with Ryan O'Higgins also pointing in the 65 minutes.

Crucially Down further opportunities during that period of domination as they hit the upright as the Cork goals led a charmed on a couple of other occasions.

Mark Cronin's fisted point helped life the siege on the Cork defence and the home side hit three of the remaining four scores as Down's demotion back to Division Three was confirmed.