Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Orchard captain Aimee Mackin was the top scorer in Saturday's semi-final

Donegal edged Dublin to book a place in the Ladies Football League Division One decider while Armagh are in the Division Two final after routing Laois.

Late goals from Emma McCrory and Yvonne Bonner helped Donegal to a 2-8 to 1-10 win over the Dubs in Clones.

It will be Donegal's first appearance in the final since 2017.

Armagh hammered Laois 7-19 to 1-19 in Drogheda with Catherine Marley and Blathin Mackey both scoring two goals while Aimee Mackin hit 1-7.

The Orchard side outclassed Laois and were well clear at half-time with a 4-9 to 0-3 advantage as Mackin, Marley, Niamh Reel and Mackey netted for the Ulster side.

Armagh piled on the scores in the second half with Aoife McCoy adding a fifth before Marley and Mackin completed their doubles.

Erone Fitzpatrick scored a consolation goal for the Leinster team as they went down to a 28-point defeat.

Dubs first on the board

Dublin attacked early against Donegal and spurned two chances before Lyndsey Davey got her side's only point of the first quarter on six minutes. Thereafter, Donegal dominated and Geraldine McLaughlin levelled the game from a free.

Two Karen Guthrie frees in as many minutes pushed her side into a two-point lead. Donegal continued to dominate possession and McLaughlin converted another score on 14 minutes after Guthrie was fouled.

Yvonne Bonnar scores Donegal's second goal against Dublin at St Tiernach's Park

As Dublin turned defensive Kate Sullivan excelled but it was Donegal that went into the water break the happier as Guthrie added her first point from play to ensure they led by four at the break.

Dublin went on the attack immediately when play resumed and were unlucky not to score when a terrific run from Jennifer Dunne right at the heart of the Donegal defence resulted in a free for Sullivan.

Then there was a mix-up in the defence, Hannah Tyrrell intercepted and the TG4 All Star made no mistake with the finish for Dublin's goal.

Sullivan scored too but Donegal persevered and a point from play for Bonner, along with a third Geraldine McLaughlin free sent Donegal in with a 0-7 to 1-2 lead at the break.

Sullivan converted a free within two minutes of the restart to reduce the deficit. They didn't have to wait long for the equaliser as Davey converted her second point on 37 minutes to level up the scores.

Nicole Owens kicked Dublin in front on 37 minutes only for Bonner to level it again, but Dunne grabbed her first score to send Dublin into the second half water break one point ahead.

Orlagh Nolan added a point, as did Sinéad Aherne on her seasonal reappearance. A free from Tyrrell and a terrific score from Owens handed Dublin a four-point lead late on.

However, substitute McCrory was first to the loose ball when it ricocheted off the bar for Donegal's first goal before Bonner fired to an empty net a minute later to clinch a last-gasp win for Maxi Curran's side.