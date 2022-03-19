Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Conor Meyler kicked two first-half scores to help Tyrone lead by five at the break

Tyrone got the better of Mayo once again to ease their Division One relegation fears with a crucial 0-11 to 0-9 win at Healy Park.

In a rerun of last year's All-Ireland final, Tyrone surged into a five-point lead early on and were 0-8 to 0-3 ahead at the break.

Mayo made the Sam Maguire holders sweat in the second half by reducing the deficit to a single point.

However, Darragh Canavan's late score helped push Tyrone over the line.

It was a vital win for the Ulstermen with a second victory of the campaign moving them up to fifth place above Monaghan, Kildare and Dublin ahead of next week's daunting trip to Killarney to face leaders Kerry in the final round of games.

Last week's defeat by Dublin had left Tyrone fighting for their lives in Division One, but the Red Hands showed few early nerves as they raced into a five-point lead inside the opening quarter of an hour.

They cleverly utilised runners from deep as Frank Burns clipped over the opening score while the outstanding Peter Harte notched three from play, the last of which came after he skilfully picked up the ball before drilling a left-footed shot over the bar.

Conor Meyler was also clinical, knocking over a couple of points while Darragh Canavan - a busy presence in the Tyrone full-forward line - took a mark during the early scoring burst.

Mayo, looking to both bounce back from a narrow defeat by Kerry last time out and regain some pride after last year's All-Ireland loss to the Red Hands, were forced to wait until the 24th minute for their opening score.

That was a Ryan O'Donoghue free and the corner-forward's second left the Connacht champions five points adrift at the break with Jordan Flynn's 26th-minute effort Mayo's only score from play in the first half.

Tyrone made two half-time changes as Mattie and Richie Donnelly replaced Cathal McShane and Brian Kennedy, and the brothers were to the fore immediately with Richie teeing up Mattie for the opening score of the second half.

From there, however, Tyrone retreated to allow Mayo to roar back into contention with Matthew Ruane, O'Donoghue, Flynn and Jack Carney all scoring from play before an O'Donoghue free brought James Horan's men to within one point after 48 minutes.

With Niall Morgan under increasing pressure at his kick-outs, Tyrone needed their forwards to step up to stem the rising Mayo tide and Darren McCurry delivered, slotting his first score over the bar to double the Red Hand advantage.

And while O'Donoghue knocked over his fifth of the evening to make it a one-point game once again, Canavan popped up with a much-needed nerve-settler for Tyrone on 66.

Two points behind, Mayo went for a goal deep in injury time, but Jack Carney saw his goal-bound shot deflect off team-mate Jordan Flynn.

Having survived that late scare, Tyrone bagged the victory that assuages fears of possibly dropping down a division six months after claiming the All-Ireland title.