A happier moment between Darren McCurry and Mickey Harte after the Ulster SFC semi-final win over Donegal in 2017

All-Ireland winning Tyrone forward Darren McCurry says he would have left the team if Mickey Harte had remained as manager after 2020.

McCurry said Harte, who stepped down 17 months ago after 18 years in charge, "wasn't giving me any confidence".

"If Mickey had of been there the following year (2021) I would have left." he told the GAA Social Podcast.

"It was a constant battle - I felt no matter what I did I was always going to be the boy taken off."

McCurry starred in Tyrone's triumphant All-Ireland campaign last year and was named man-of-the-match after scoring 1-4 in the decider against Mayo.

But the Edendork clubman was not a regular starter under Harte, who took the Red Hands to three All-Ireland titles during his long and successful reign.

Taking a break

McCurry opted out of the county panel in 2018 but found it remained a "constant battle" on his return.

"I was not enjoying it (in 2018), I didn't want to be there, I wasn't happy, I wasn't playing well and I had lost all my confidence," added the 29-year-old.

Darren McCurry celebrates with the Sam Maguire Cup after the All-Ireland triumph last year

"Forwards need confidence. I felt Mickey wasn't giving me any confidence and the backroom team maybe wasn't giving me any.

"I wouldn't say I was hard done by but it was definitely tough. When I was playing well, even in training and in games, I still wasn't starting or if I made a mistake I was the first man off. Your confidence just goes right down to rock bottom.

"In 2020 Donegal defeated us. I felt I was having a great first half and I think I gave the ball away once and I was taken off. I just couldn't get my head around this.

"It was just a constant battle with my own head going 'What do I need to do?' and feeling under pressure all the time."

Fighting against the drop

Six members of the All-Ireland winning squad have left and now Tyrone are locked in a relegation battle in Football League Division One.

McCurry, who has excelled under current joint-managers Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan, recalls former Dublin manager Jim Gavin speaking at an Edendork club event.

"He said his method was creating an environment for forwards to play well in - that's something Mickey really never did for the forwards, creating that environment to play well in.

Delight for Darren McCurry after scoring a point against Mayo in the All-Ireland final

"When I heard Brian and Feargal were going to be involved I knew 100% we were going to to win the All-Ireland (title).

"I just knew we had the players, the forwards and I knew I was was going to play and I was going to be very hard to stop. I knew there would be more of an attacking style.

"It was tough and bit surprising (when the six players left). When you are trying to do something which a Tyrone team has not before before - winning back-to-back All-Irelands.

"I just feel it was maybe an easy decision for some of them happy to walk away where maybe they're think more about themselves than the Tyrone team and the people of Tyrone."

In a wide-ranging interview on BBC Sport NI's The GAA Social Podcast, McCurry also discusses Tyrone's current plight in the league, ambitions for the championship and how his his All Star medal sits proudly beside a picture of his late mother.