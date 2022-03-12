Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Armagh led 1-4 to 0-6 at half-time at the Athletic Grounds

Armagh continued their impressive Football League Division campaign by deservedly beating Kildare 1-12 to 0-10 at a rain-lashed Athletic Grounds.

The win almost certainly guarantees Armagh's Division One status for 2023 and indeed they remain in contention for place in the league final.

Kildare led 0-2 to 0-0 but Armagh got on terms before Andrew Murnin's goal helped them lead by one at half-time.

Armagh kept their lead thereafter and three late points sealed their victory.

The Orchard County's win moves them level on seven points with table-toppers Kerry and Mayo who clash in Saturday evening's other big Division One contest in Tralee.

Armagh endured their first defeat in this year's competition a fortnight when they were edged out by Mayo but another reverse never really looked on the cards at the Athletic Grounds.

Kieran McGeeney, who earned plaudits for his spell in charge of Kildare between 2007 and 2013, made five late changes to his Armagh line-up but the upheaval only served to indicate the strength in the current Orchard squad.

The alterations included former outfield player Ethan Rafferty stepping into the goalkeeping role and Ciaran O'Hanlon taking over from Stefan Campbell.

The decision to keep Campbell in reserve was to prove a masterstroke as his pace, power and scoring ability helped Armagh extend their lead following his final-quarter introduction.

With the visitors aided by a breeze in the first half, points from Paddy Woodgate and Daniel Flynn put them two ahead after eight minutes but scores from Aidan Forker and Tiernan Kelly soon had Armagh on terms.

A Ben McCormack point then restored Kildare's lead but that was the last time they led in the contest as a superb equalising score by Jemar Hall was quickly followed by Murnin bundling to the net from close range after Kildare keeper Mark Donnellan had blocked a goal attempt.

Two Woodgate points cut Armagh's lead to 1-4 to 0-6 by the interval but Kildare were never able to draw level in the second period.

Points from Jarlath Og Burns and Rory Grugan increased Armagh's advantage to three and the hosts were able to maintain at least a two-point cushion for the remainder of the contest.

Campbell's first act after his introduction was to fire over a glorious 54th-minute point which put Armagh three up and after scores from Kildare substitute Darragh Kirwan and Jimmy Hyland cut the margin to two, the Clan na Gael man added his second score before further late Jason Duffy and Rian O'Neill points rounded off Armagh's victory.