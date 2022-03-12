Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim took control right from the off at Corrigan Park as Tomas McCann notched an immediate penalty

Antrim moved top of Division Three of the Football League as they earned a dominant 1-19 to 0-12 win over Longford at Corrigan Park.

Those who doubted whether the Saffrons are genuine promotion candidates in Division Three may have to think again on the evidence of this display.

Tomas McCann's penalty was the perfect start but Antrim's pace, purpose and conditioning was hugely impressive.

They led 1-11 to 0-3 at half-time and were never threatened thereafter.

The victory moves Antrim to seven points from five games although Limerick will have the opportunity to regain top spot this evening when they host Westmeath at the Gaelic Grounds.

This weekend's other crucial game in terms of the top of the table sees Fermanagh hosting Louth tomorrow, with both teams going into that contest on five points.

Saturday's game looked a potentially tough test for Antrim after Longford's four-point win over Westmeath in Mullingar last weekend but the Saffrons dominated from the off against opposition who badly missed their injured talisman Mickey Quinn.

After Odhran Eastwood's run had earned McCann's successful penalty in the opening seconds, Antrim fully exploited their first-half wind advantage to have the game effectively put to bed before half-time.

Another McCann point and further scores from the Murray brothers Conor and Ryan plus Ruairi McCann put Enda McGinley's side 1-4 to 0-0 ahead after only 12 minutes.

Darren Gallagher opened Longford's account from a free a minute later but the excellent Marc Jordan got Antrim scoring again four minutes later and the Murray brothers contributed five further scores before half-time as the Saffrons extended their advantage to a whopping 11 points.

Aided by the elements, Longford improved after the break but Antrim still managed to tag on points regularly with substitute Pat Chivers contributing two of the second-period scores.

Jayson Matthews and Cian Dooner both hit 0-2 for Longford in the second half but those scores didn't mask a chastening afternoon for Billy O'Loughlin's side, who finished the game with 14 men after Eoghan McCormack's late sending off.

While Antrim are now firmly in promotion contention, Longford will face a battle to avoid the drop to Division Four as they remain on three points from their five games going into their closing games against Wicklow and Laois.