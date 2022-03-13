Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mickey Harte's Louth side now face a big game against Antrim next weekend after their win over Fermanagh on Sunday

Fermanagh lost ground in the race for promotion from Division 3 as they fell to a 2-12 to 0-14 defeat against Louth in Brewster Park.

Tommy Durnin's goal gave Louth the perfect start with Sam Mulroy notching another soon after which helped the visitors lead 2-5 to 0-7 at half-time.

Cavan remain top of top of Division Four despite their 1-11 to 1-7 home defeat by Tipperary.

Caoimhin Reilly scored Cavan's goal in the first half.

At Enniskillen, both sides came into the game with back-to-back wins but it was Mickey Harte's Louth who emerged victorious and move level with Antrim at the top of the table before the teams meet in Ardee next weekend.

The visitors made a rip-roaring start with Durnin's goal coming inside the first minute.

Fermanagh pay for slow start

A Sean Quigley mark after 11 minutes finally got Fermanagh on the board and a brace of points from Darragh McGurn reduced the arrears.

However, talisman Mulroy soon restored the Wee County's firm advantage as he netted to give Loutha 2-3 to 0-3 advantage.

Four unanswered points from Fermanagh left the Erne County 2-5 to 0-7 behind at half-time.

Quigley and Mulroy went toe-to-toe as they traded scores in the early stages of the second half from dead-ball situations with the deficit reduced to two.

Louth substitute Ciaran Byrne fired over two terrific points either side of a couple of Mulroy frees.

Daire McConnon extended Louth's advantage to six points in added time while Quigley narrowed the margin to four late on.

Gearoid McKiernan was on target but Cavan were limited to just three second-half points

Cavan, meanwhile, suffered the first defeat of their Division Four campaign as they lost to 2020 Munster champions Tipperary at Kingspan Breffni.

Reilly's goal just before half-time looked to have got Cavan back into the contest as they trailed 1-5 to 1-4 at the break.

Tipperary controlled the game from the outset and Conor Sweeney's goal on 21 minutes, quickly followed by a point from Sean O'Connor gave the Premier County a commanding lead.

Reilly's goal cut Tipp's advantage to the minimum by the break but despite playing against the breeze in the second period, Tipperary stretched their lead.

A Sweeney point either side of Jack Kennedy's score reasserted Tipp's authority in the game.

The Breffni County failed to score from play after half-time but they hold on to top spot with Tipp now breathing down their neck on seven points.