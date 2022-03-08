Mickey Moran's rousing half-time speech spurred Kilcoo to fight back and earn a dramatic triumph in last month's All-Ireland Club Final against Kilmacud Crokes

Mickey Moran has stepped down from his role as Kilcoo manager three weeks after guiding the club to a cherished All-Ireland Club Football title.

After losing the 2020 final against Corofin, Jerome Johnston's last-gasp goal earned the Down champions a dramatic decider win over Kilmacud.

Moran, 69, has seemingly decided that having attained club football's Holy Grail, now is the time to step away.

"We will always be indebted to Mickey," said club secretary Seamus O'Hanlon.

"The first thing is that we'll wish him a very long and happy retirement.

"Our players had the best relationship you could possibly imagine with Mickey. He was like a father figure to the players in Kilcoo and we're sorry to see him go."

Moran's assistant managers Conleith Gilligan and Richie Thornton will become the club's joint bosses for this season.

Speaking to BBC Sport Northern Ireland, O'Hanlon added that the club had parted with Moran on "very, very good terms".

"I'm sure he won't be a stranger in Kilcoo."

Moran's overall retirement from management hasn't been officially confirmed but the expectation now is that he will step away from the dugout.

The Maghera man has had three stints in charge of his native county which included guided the Oak Leafers to the 1995 National League title while he has also managed the Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal and Mayo senior teams.

In 1993 he was part of Eamon Coleman's management team as Derry clinched the county's first ever All-Ireland Senior Football title and was credited with a rousing half-time speech in the semi-final win over Dublin which helped the Ulster champions come back from five points down to earn a 0-15 to 0-14 triumph before they went on to defeat Cork in the decider.

'That man needed an All-Ireland'

Three weeks ago, Moran repeated the same trick as he, according to joint-skipper Conor Laverty, delivered the half-time "rocket that we needed" which provoked the Kilcoo players to come back from seven points down to eventually snatch a dramatic 2-8 to 0-13 extra-time victory.

Moran the manager had previously been on the losing end of four All-Ireland Final appearances with Mayo losing the 2006 Sam Maguire Cup decider against Kerry before Slaughtneil's club defeats in 2015 and 2017, in addition to Kilcoo's 2020 reverse against Corofin.

Following Kilcoo's emotional triumph three weeks ago, Laverty refused to take no for an answer as he beckoned Moran to join him and other joint-captain Aidan Branagan in the Hogan Stand as they were about to hold the Andy Merrigan Cup aloft.

"This dream wasn't happening without Mickey so there was no way we were lifting that cup without him," said Laverty.

"That man needed that. We spoke as a group that we were going to do that for him this year and there was no other way about it.

"That man needed to manage a team to an All-Ireland before his coaching career ended and God knows how long is left for him. That man means everything to us."