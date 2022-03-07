Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mickey Moran's rousing half-time speech spurred Kilcoo to fight back and earn a dramatic triumph in last month's All-Ireland Club Final against Kilmacud Crokes

Mickey Moran has stepped down from his role as Kilcoo manager three weeks after guiding the club to a cherished All-Ireland Club Football title.

After losing the 2020 final against Corofin, Jerome Johnston's last-gasp goal earned the Down champions a dramatic decider win over Kilmacud.

Moran, 69, has seemingly decided that having attained club football's Holy Grail, now is the time to step down.

"We will always be indebted to Mickey," said club secretary Seamus O'Hanlon.

"The first thing is that we'll wish him a very long and happy retirement.

"Our players had the best relationship you could possibly imagine with Mickey. He was like a father figure to the players in Kilcoo and we're sorry to see him go."

Speaking to BBC Sport Northern Ireland, O'Hanlon added that the club had parted with Moran on "very, very good terms".

"I'm sure he won't be a stranger in Kilcoo."

Moran's retirement from manager hasn't been officially confirmed but the expectation now is that he will step away from the dugout.

