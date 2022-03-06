Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Full-forward Paddy Lynch helped Cavan to a crucial victory at Markievicz Park

Cavan stayed on course for promotion from Division Four thanks to a 1-13 to 0-10 away victory over Sligo on Sunday.

The hosts led 0-6 to 0-2 at the break but lost David Quinn to a red card two minutes into the second half.

Cavan fought back and moved in front on 63 minutes when a shot came off the post and hit Cavan keeper Alan Devaney before going into the net.

The visitors surged clear to seal a fourth win from four games and move two points clear at the top.

Sligo started the game knowing a win would see them replace Cavan at the Division Four summit and they made a good start at Markievicz Park.

Niall Murphy and Sean Carrabine put them two in front although Cavan hit back to level with points from Gearoid McKiernan and Raymond Galligan.

Oisin Kiernan popped over two late points as Cavan earned another two league points

A tight, cagey affair turned in Sligo's favour just before half-time as they fired over four points without reply including a Carrabine double.

A dramatic start to the second half began with McKiernan reducing the gap before Quinn was dismissed for striking.

Cavan's Michael Argue was black-carded two minutes later and Carrabine restored the four-point lead before he was also sin-binned.

The Ulster side capitalised on their numerical advantage and clawed their way back with Lynch slotting over two points in a row before his speculative shot resulted in the Devaney own goal.

Cavan now led for the first time in the game and they put together a run of five of unanswered points, with Oisin Kiernan and McKiernan each bagging two, to secured the victory.