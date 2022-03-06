Paddy Purcell netted an early goal for Laois

Antrim will face a relegation play-off after a 1-20 to 1-19 defeat by 14-man Laois in a pulsating Hurling Division One B encounter at O'Moore Park.

Paddy Purcell scored an early goal as Laois led 1-11 to 0-8 at the break despite Jack Kelly's red card.

Antrim hit back after the restart and Neil McManus's goal levelled the game but Cha Dwyer stuck in injury-time to secure Laois' place in the Division.

The winner was guaranteed to retain their top flight status.

Despite promising performances, Antrim and Laois headed into the encounter joint-bottom of the table after winless starts. The head-to-head nature of deciding places meant the winner would secure their Division One status while the loser would slip into a relegation play-off despite both sides having one more game to play.

Antrim fade after fast start

With their Division One future on the line, it was Antrim who made a blistering start with McManus, Michael Bradley and Conal Cunning all firing over in the early exchanges, but the hosts soon took control.

Stephen Maher got Laois on the board before Purcell netted in a breathless opening five minutes when he found the far corner after creating some space.

Maher sent over his second point and from there the sides exchanged scores, with the only goal mouth action coming when Antrim goalkeeper Ryan Elliott denied Willie Dunphy from close range.

McManus had brought the gap back down to two when he fired over a free, and it looked like the Saffrons would be able to fight back when Kelly was shown a straight red card by referee Shane Hynes after striking out at Daniel McKernan on 24 minutes.

However, it was Laois who continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over. The Leinster men's run of five points was only briefly interrupted by Paddy Burke, and superb scores by Dunphy and James Keyes lit up a sun-kissed Portlaois at the end of the half.

Laois played the majority of the game with 14 men after Jack Kelly was sent off on 24 minutes

Saffrons boss Darren Gleeson, who said his team would "relish" the pressure pre-match, kept Laois waiting before the restart and scores by David Kearney and Ciaran Clarke immediately got Antrim on the board.

A McManus free brought the margin back down to three, but Maher stopped the Saffrons' run with a well-taken point however that was immediately cancelled out by Bradley.

Maher and McManus again exchanged scores as the margin remained at three with 1-14 to 0-14 with 20 minute to play.

Gerard Walsh and substitute Clarke edged Antrim closer to Laois, who hit back through Dwyer's third score of the game and a free by Enda Rowland,

Dunphy restored Laois' four-point advantage and the visitors were struggling to reel the leaders back in, however McManus, seconds after missing a free, slotted into the bottom corner to level the game with nine minutes to play.

Maher continued his clinical afternoon with the hurl to restore Laois' lead, but Cunning hit back and James McNaughton gave Antrim the lead for the first time since the opening three minutes.

However, in late drama, PJ Scully levelled the game and Dwyer powered over a point in a devastating and deciding 20-second spell that secured Laois' safety and condemned Gleeson's side to a relegation play-off with either Offaly or All-Ireland holders Limerick, the bottom two sides in Division One A.