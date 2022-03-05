Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ciaran Corrigan scored the first of Fermanagh's three goals at Brewster Park

Fermanagh threw their name into the Division Three promotion race with a thrilling 3-15 to 3-9 victory over Laois in Enniskillen.

Two goals in two minutes from Ciaran Corrigan and Sean Quigley midway through the first half helped the Ernemen to a commanding 2-6 to 1-3 lead at the break.

Laois' Mark Barry found the net soon after the restart, but Darragh McGurn's finely taken goal helped keep Fermanagh in control, extending their advantage to eight points on 47 minutes.

Barry bagged a second in the closing stages, but the Erne County closed out a comfortable win to move to within a point of Limerick at the top of the standings after four games, and with Louth to come in Enniskillen next Saturday.

The Brewster Park encounter was rearranged for Saturday having been postponed on 19 February because of an unplayable pitch as a result of heavy Storm Eunice downpours.

Fermanagh led in the early goings but after an Alex Mohan point, Erne keeper Cian Newman presented a gift to Evan O'Carroll from the kickout and he coolly finished to give Laois a 1-1 to 0-2 lead.

A couple of Quigley scores brought the sides level before O'Carroll nudged Laois back in front.

Fermanagh's sudden brace of goals turned the tide and a colossal score from Quigley before the half ensured Fermanagh went in 2-6 to 1-3 ahead.

Mark Barry replied with a fortuitous goal for the O'Moore County at the start of the second period.

Two fine scores from Ryan Lyons extended the margin to five and Darragh McGurn's cultured finish put daylight between the sides.

Corrigan added three points to his tally in the final quarter with Conall Jones and Josh Largo-Ellis also on target.

A second Barry strike reduced the deficit to five but a quality range of passing by Quigley and clinical scores from Corrigan ensured victory for Fermanagh.