Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Sean Quigley

Derry beat Clare to move clear at the top of Division Two while Fermanagh defeated Longford and Cavan eased to victory over Carlow.

Second-half goals from Benny Heron and Gareth McKinless helped the Oak Leafers to a 2-13 to 0-10 victory in Ennis.

Sean Quigley's quickfire double of goals lifted Fermanagh to a 3-11 to 1-10 at Pearse Park for their first win of the Division Three campaign.

Cavan are top of Division Four after a 0-19 to 1-12 home win over Carlow.

A strong start to the second half was key for a Cavan side as they maintained their 100% league start at Breffni Park.

There was little between the teams in the first half with Gearoid McKiernan's five points helping Cavan to a 0-11 to 0-9 advantage at the break.

Gearoid McKiernan starred for Cavan as they chalked up a third straight league win

Carlow were first on the scoreboard in the second half through Jamie Clarke but it was followed by five Cavan points without reply.

Patrick Lynch bagged two while Padraig Faulkner, Thomas Galligan and James Smith also split the posts.

Niall Hickey's goal on 58 minutes left Carlow four points back and their hopes grew when Cavan lost Thomas Galligan to a red card with eight minutes left.

But the hosts held their nerve and two late scores from McKiernan ensured another two points for the Ulster side.

Derry on a roll

Derry cruised to a fourth successive win to go a point clear of Roscommon at the top of the Division Two.

The visitors gained control early on with a couple of points from Paul Cassidy and Oisin McWilliams before Aaron Griffin pulled one back for the home side.

Points from Padraig McGroga, Shane McGuigan, Lachlann Murray, and Niall Loughlin ensured that the Oak Leafers stayed in command and they led 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time.

Clare levelled early in the second period through Darren O'Neill but a Loughlin point was soon followed by Heron's decisive goal.

Sean Quigley

A couple of McGuigan scores either side of an Emmett Bradley point forged Derry into a 1-10 to 0-7 lead with 20 minutes to go.

McKinless bagged a second goal for Rory Gallagher's men before the hour mark.

Ethan Doherty and Ciaran McFaul extended Derry's lead late on as they emerged with a comfortable win.

Quigley at the double

Fermanagh trailed 0-8 to 0-3 at half-time but Longford were reduced to 14 men just before the interval with Micky Quinn seeing red.

The visitors took full advantage as Quigley scored two goals in quick succession to put Fermanagh into a 2-4 to 0-8 lead.

Conall and Ryan Jones nudged Fermanagh further in front.

Darren Gallagher ended Longford's scoring drought 20 minutes into the second half and when Longford found the net to make it a three-point game it set up a nervy finish.

However, Kieran Donnelly's side held firm and when Garvin Jones tapped into the net to round off a fine flowing move late on to seal the win.