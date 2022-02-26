Jess Foy believes Saturday's vote will help the drive for equality in the sport

Down footballer Jess Foy has welcomed the vote at Congress to amalgamate the two women's Gaelic games organisations with the GAA.

Motion 33 was passed with a 89.8% majority on Saturday.

"It's an historic day - we're looking at that 'one for all' model and it's great for women's sport " said Foy, who also plays soccer for Glentoran.

"We are looking forward to equality between men's and women's sport in general."

The GPA was the driving force behind the motion, which called for "the GAA to prioritise integration with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and the Camogie Association".

"This motion, if passed, would not result in a change in the rules. One of the functions of Congress is to direct the Association with regard to fundamental policy matters and that's what this in effect will do if the motion is passed."

Support for equality

The motion was the product of an overwhelming desire amongst players - 97% of the GPA's membership approve it - for "equal opportunity, recognition and investment regardless of gender".

Tyrone senior footballer Conor Meyler, Galway camogie star Niamh Kilkenny and Limerick hurler Gearoid Hegarty were among the high-profile players to throw their weight behind the motion.

Meath players celebrate with fans after winning the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football final last year

Foy became the first professional women's soccer player for a Northern Ireland club last month but she will continue to play for the Mourne side when available.

"Normally it seems to be women driving that equality within sport but it's been fantastic the last week or so to have our male counterparts going out for equality within the GAA," she told Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

"Hopefully this will mean a wee bit of change in terms of equality and investment in the women's side of the game now.

"The opportunities and the investment we've seen within county football in the last number of years have been fantastic and we know it's only the start in comparison to what our male counterparts have been receiving for a number of years.

"But we're very glad that we're moving forward and the access to facilities now - the strength and conditioning coaches, the nutrition, the food after training - has been fantastic.

"We can see now that's it's really raised the profile of women's football and you can see the increase in the standards you are now watching."