Roscommon are seeking an immediate return to Division One

Roscommon moved top of Football League Division Two and deepened Down's relegation worries with a commanding 1-18 to 0-10 win in Newry.

The Connacht side dominated the contest and led from the fifth minute when Enda Smith slotted home a penalty.

They overtake Derry at the top of the table having played a game more, with the Oak Leafers in action against Clare on Sunday.

Down remain winless from four games and have claimed just one point so far.

James McCartan's men were categorically outplayed at Pairc Esler by their impressive opponents, whose movement in attack was far too much for the Mournemen to handle.

Down had started well with Andrew Gilmore catching the eye once more, as he has done so often this season, scoring one point and creating another in the opening two minutes.

However Roscommon soon took charge when Cathal Heneghan went down under a challenge from Finn McElroy, with the referee awarding a penalty that was confidently converted by Smith.

Roscommon, seeking an immediate return to the top division, were simply a class above in attack; showing wonderful invention and using the full width of the pitch as Conor Cox, Cian McKeon and Donie Smith provided the clinical finishes to flowing moves.

The visitors put themselves in to a 1-10 to 0-05 lead by the interval and never for a second looked anything less than entirely comfortable.

Down were not found wanting in the effort department, and continued to battle throughout the contest but could not find a goal that would haul them back into contention - Pat Havern's low drive on 31 minutes went just wide of the post in what would be their closest attempt.

Roscommon could have won by an even greater margin were it not for some wayward finishing, with Ciaran Murtagh firing a goal-bound effort straight at Gary McMahon.

However the missed goal chances were never going to haunt Roscommon on the day, as they now look ahead to a mouthwatering meeting with Derry on 13 March.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

SATURDAY (all times GMT)

Division One Donegal v Tyrone 19:30

Division Two Offaly 1-10 Meath 1-10 Down 0-10 Roscommon 1-18 Cork 2-17 Galway 3-22

Division Three Wicklow 1-09 Limerick 1-14 Laois v Antrim 18:00

Division Four Tipperary v Sligo 19:00

SUNDAY

Division One Kildare v Dublin 13:45 Monaghan v Kerry 14:00 Mayo v Armagh 14:00

Division Two Clare v Derry 13:00

Division Three Longford v Fermanagh 14:00 Louth v Westmeath 14:00