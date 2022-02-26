Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The changes will take effect from next year

GAA Congress has approved an overhaul of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship format from 2023.

Motion 1, submitted by Central Council, will see the eight provincial finalists and the next eight top-ranked teams from the league compete for the Sam Maguire Cup.

The 16 counties that do not qualify for the competition will play in the second tier Tailteann Cup.

Both tournaments will be comprised of four groups of four.

Group winners will advance to the quarter-finals with the second and third placed teams playing for the remaining places.

The round robin format will ensure that every team plays a minimum of four Championship games.

The vast majority of delegates (94.7%) voted in favour of the motion, known as the 'Green Plan'.

The 16 counties to contest the All-Ireland Championship group stage will be made of:

The four provincial champions (1st seeds)

The four provincial runners-Up (2nd seeds)

The next four highest-ranked teams at the conclusion of the National League (3rd seeds)

The next four highest-ranked teams at the conclusion of the National League (4th seeds)

How the group stage will look:

The All-Ireland group stage consists of four groups of four teams

Each teams plays each other once. Two points for a win, one for a draw

Teams who have already met in that year's provincial final cannot be drawn to the same group

Each team shall play one home game, one away and one at a neutral venue

Changes backed four months on from Proposal B failure

The motion had been widely expected to pass having received support from many who voted against Proposal B in October, which promoted a restructured Championship format based around the league - effectively relegating provincial championships to pre-season competitions.

That motion was defeated with 60% of delegates voting against, although many acknowledged the need to restructure Gaelic football's flagship competition.

Among the 48 motions to be brought before Congress on Saturday is the Gaelic Players Association's Motion 33 - the latest effort to amalgamate the two women's Gaelic games organisations with the GAA.

The motion, which has gathered significant momentum in the build-up to Congress, "calls on the GAA to prioritise integration with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and the Camogie Association".

