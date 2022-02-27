Ladies Football League: Armagh beat Cavan to secure semi-final spot
Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games
Aimee Mackin and Lauren McConville were the goalscorers as Armagh secured a 2-13 to 0-10 success over Cavan in an all-Ulster Division 2B encounter.
The Orchard County's victory sees them secure a place in the semi-finals.
Division 3A leaders Down were held to a 3-6 to 3-6 draw by Sligo.
Lisa Cafferky and Sinead Walsh struck two goals apiece as Mayo booked their place in the final four again with a comprehensive 6-6 to 2-8 victory over Galway in Tuam.
With the game having been rescheduled after last week's weather-enforced postponement, Ciara Whyte and Sinead Cafferky also hit three-pointers for Mayo.
Mairead Seoighe and Kate Slevin hit back for a Galway side who trailed by 3-3 to 1-3 at half-time and were unable to mount a comeback after the resumption.
Kerry also advanced to the next stage after a 1-13 to 0-9 Division 2A victory over Clare at a windswept Doonbeg.
Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh scored the crucial Kerry goal in the first half as the Kingdom held their nerve against the breeze in the second period to secure a seven-point win.
Results
Division 1A
Mayo 6-6 Galway 2-8
Division 2A
Kerry 1-13 Clare 0-9
Division 2B
Armagh 2-13 Cavan 0-10
Division 3A
Sligo 3-6 Down 3-6
Division 3B
Kildare 2-11 Longford 2-5