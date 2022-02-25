Antrim were competitive once more against Dublin two weeks ago but ultimately lost

Darren Gleeson refused to take solace after another competitive but losing display two weeks ago but something similar may be the best Antrim can hope to muster against Waterford on Sunday.

After their two opening defeats, the Antrim hurlers will host a side that hit 7-31 against Laois last time out.

Last season, Antrim's win over Clare and draw with Wexford secured Division One status with a game to spare.

But this year is edging towards a one-off relegation shootout with Laois.

That key game will take place in Portlaoise next weekend but despite the apparent inevitability of that scenario, Gleeson will have been drumming into his players this week that they are good enough to cause problems to a Waterford side regarded by many pundits as the team leading the chasing pack behind all-conquering Limerick.

For that to happen, Antrim will have to produce a 75-minute performance at Corrigan Park with none of the damaging periods which ultimately hindered their efforts in the narrow 2-15 to 3-9 defeat in Kilkenny and four-point home reverse by Dublin two weeks ago.

The Saffrons could have snatched a last-gasp draw at Nowlan Park with Cats keeper Darren Brennan saving a goal attempt by Domhnall Nugent and poor second-half Antrim shooting kept the Dubs in control in the business end of that contest.

Antrim defensive slackness being punished

In addition, Antrim have been punished for moments of defensive slackness in their opening two games and those kind of mistakes cannot be countenanced this week.

Once again, Conor McCann's groin injury is likely to rule him out of consideration for involvement this weekend while Ciaran Clarke is a doubt after being a late withdrawal from the Dublin game because of a knock.

It's not clear whether Ballygunner's All-Ireland Club celebrations have tailed off sufficiently for the likes of Dessie Hutchinson, Ian Kenny and Peter Hogan to be available to travel to Belfast but given their 7-31 total against Laois, Deise manager Liam Cahill still appears to have plenty of attacking talent at his disposal.

Stephen Bennett hit 3-8 two weeks ago with Patrick Curran notching 1-7 from play into the bargain.

The Deise's demolition of Laois followed a thrilling opening draw with Dublin and another Waterford win would put them in a healthy position on five points in the Division One B table.

After Sunday's Corrigan Park contest and next weekend's game in Laois, Antrim will conclude their Division One B campaign with a tough away contest in Thurles against Tipperary.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES

SATURDAY

Division One B Tipperary v Dublin Thurles, 17:00 GMT

Division Three A Louth v Monaghan Darver, 14:00

Division Three B Leitrim v Cavan Abbotstown, 15:00

SUNDAY

Division One A Galway v Wexford Salthill, 14:00 Offaly v Clare Tullamore, 14:00 Limerick v Cork Gaelic Grounds, 15:45

Division One B Antrim v Waterford Corrigan Park, 13:00 Kilkenny v Laois Nowlan Park, 14:00

Division Two A Carlow v Kerry Dr Cullen Park, 12:30 Down v Kildare Ballycran, 13:00 Meath v Westmeath Trim, 14:00

Division Two B Sligo v London Bekan, 12:00 Wicklow v Donegal Aughrim, 12:30 Derry v Mayo Owenbeg, 13:00

Division Three A Roscommon v Warwickshire Kiltoom, 13:00 Tyrone v Armagh Omagh, 14:00