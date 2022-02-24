Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Conor McManus (left) in action against Armagh before he received a red card last weekend

Monaghan's Conor McManus has had his red card against Armagh rescinded by the GAA's Central Hearings Committee.

McManus was shown a straight red card by referee Barry Cassidy for an off-the-ball offence early in the second half of the dramatic drawn Football League Division One game against Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

His appeal was heard on Thursday night.

McManus will now not serve a one-match ban and is free to play in Sunday's Division One fixture away to Kerry.